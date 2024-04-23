You should forget the Fire TV Stick when the Roku Express 4K is this cheap

If you’re looking for a cheap way to add some smarts to an older TV, the Roku Express 4K is a fine choice – especially for this very low.

Amazon is currently offering the streaming box, which supports HDR10+ and Atmos audio, for £23.99, which is a very welcome 23% discount over the typical £39 price.

Included in the package is an HDMI cable for connecting to a TV, a remote (with batteries), a USB power cable and a power adaptor. Seeing an HDMI cable included is great, especially for this price, as it’s often something you’d need to buy separately.

One of the biggest rivals to the Roku Express 4K is Amazon’s own range of Fire streaming devices. Where the Roku comes out on top is that it doesn’t focus quite so much on Prime Video streaming, with other apps getting equal footing in the software.

Is the Roku Express 4K worth buying?

The best video streamer under £50 Pros Affordable 4K HDR streamer

Massive app selection

Slick interface

Platform agnostic approach to features Cons Remote requires line of sight

No Dolby Vision

Limited casting abilities

The Roku Express 4K is a great media streaming device that adds several smarts to your TV for a low price.

As the name implies, there’s 4K support for streaming at higher resolutions. HDR10+ and Atmos audio are onboard too if you have the correct equipment.

You’ll find many of the most popular streaming apps onboard, including UK favourites like iPlayer and ITV X alongside big-hitters like Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video. There is free content to stream via the Roku Channel too.

In our review, our expert was impressed with the fuss-free setup, subtle design that’s easy to hide behind a TV and general speedy interface that’s easy to jump around in. The home screen has plenty of customisable options too, so you can really make it your own.

In terms of performance, our reviewer was impressed with the good picture quality across the board.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Roku Express 4K review