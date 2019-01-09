Lowest Price for Crash Team Racing Remastered, Save £70 on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. To never miss another deal, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Smartphone – Save £70

Xiaomi still has a way to go before it becomes a household name in the UK, but that’s sure to change with its most recent phone. The Chinese company has made a killing in its home territory and has now begun to release its products in Blighty, starting with the incredible Mi 8 Pro smartphone – which received a 4/5 rating here at Trusted Reviews. Noteworthy for its high-end camera and eye-catching design, the Mi 8 Pro currently has a massive £70 discount on Argos, despite having only just come out.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled – Lowest Price Yet

Everyone had a blast when the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy launched, but now it’s time to dive back into some nostalgic goodness with the upcoming remaster of Crash Team Racing. If you are looking to pick the game up, you might like to know that Base is currently offering it at its cheapest price yet: £28.99. That nabs you a tasty saving of £11.

2DS XL Bundle – Three Free Games Included

For anyone who missed out on Nintendo’s amazing 2DS bundle over Black Friday, Currys PC World has brought the offer back for a limited time only. For just £129.99 – the price for a 2DS XL on its own – you’re getting the handheld console with three additional games at no extra cost. Factoring in the usual cost of a 2DS game, you’re saving close to £70.

Sonos Playbase – Save £170

If money is no option and you’re looking for one of the best soundbars on the market, you can’t go wrong with the Sonos Playbase. Big enough to support the weight of most TVs, the Playbase is an absolute beast that will transform your home into a mini cinema. Traditionally the Playbase costs £699 (I know, right?), but Currys PC World has slashed the price by a massive £170, bringing it down to a palatable £529.