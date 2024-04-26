Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Toshiba’s bargain 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV is now a steal thanks to this offer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Toshiba packs a lot into its UF3D telly for under £300. Now you can grab this bargain 4K set for even cheaper.

Amazon is selling the Toshiba UF3D 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £269.10 with the £19.90 coupon on the product page that’ll be reflected at checkout.

Usually this set is £299, and was already £10 off before the coupon, so overall you’re saying £29.90. Or 10% on the asking price, however you want to slice it up.

Toshiba’s great value 55-inch 4K HDR set with Fire TV is down to £269.10 when you tick the coupon on the Amazon product page.

This 55-inch LED set offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG. Audio wise, it’s compatible with the eARC HDMI standard to support Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Importantly, it’s also got the Fire TV operating system built in, meaning you don’t need an additional set top box. That means fast access to all of your favourite streaming apps like Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV and your favourite domestic services like BBC iPlayer, itvX and All 4.

There’s the Alexa Remote control for commanding content or controlling smart home gadgets, and the TV set also supports AirPlay for casting video and audio directly from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Overall, it’s a great value set that gets you a large screen, loads of great features and one of the most popular smart TV interfaces out there. Plus it supports Freeview for picking up terrestrial telly over an indoor or outdoor aerial.

Our review particularly picked out the Alexa Voice Remote, Premium HDR support, and micro dimming capabilities of the LED panel as pro points.

Our tester concluded: “The Toshiba 43UF3D marks the first time that the electronics brand has shipped a screen with the widespread Fire TV platform, with an Alexa Voice Remote that offers a sharp improvement over Toshiba’s past attempts at voice control peripherals. And if you can get past the clunky TV stand and basic audio, you may find this a smart buy.”

