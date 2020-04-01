Watch The Mandalorian for free with this Disney Plus trial

Make the most of Disney Plus originals like The Mandalorian with the Disney Plus seven day free trial.

We can all agree there is no better time than now to make the most of free trials across all streaming services, especially Disney Plus, which finally launched in the UK a week ago.

Costing £5.99 a month or £59.99 for an annual pass, new customers signing up can also benefit from a seven day free trial before payment is taken, allowing you to get a taster of the magic within Disney Plus’ enchanted library of films and TV shows.

With plenty to get your teeth into, Disney Plus offers content, old and new, in its library of Disney Animated Classics, Disney Channel classics and more. In fact, you can click straight through to the MCU for all your superhero needs, with everything from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame. There is also plenty of intergalactic adventures for Star Wars geeks, including the exclusive new Disney Plus TV series, The Mandalorian, to fill that Baby Yoda hole in your heart.

Alongside wars taking place in space and between superheroes, you’ll also find a ton of episodes of The Simpsons with 30 seasons loaded onto Disney Plus. There are also insightful shows straight from National Geographic, so you can learn all about the lions that inspired the likes of The Lion King.

Of course, Disney Plus also comes with a ton of that spell-bounding magic with the full collection of its Disney Classics, from Snow White to Moana, Zootropolis and the impending arrival of Frozen 2. You’ll also, of course, find Pixar’s catalogue of exceptional films too with the likes of Toy Story and Monsters Inc always worth a rewatch.

With so much on offer, this really is a streaming service for all the family with a load of TV shows for the younger members of the family, too.

Offering a seven day free trial before automatically renewing to your chosen payment package upon sign-up, make the most of trying before you buy and binge away the hours whilst staying home.

