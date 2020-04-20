Get everything you could need in this excellent value Virgin Media Fibre Broadband bundle.

For the first 12 months of your Virgin Media contract, benefit from the provider’s M100 Fibre Broadband, as well as its essential TV package, all for £29.99 a month, down from £38. Virgin Media have also done away with its set-up fees, saving you a further £35 on this fantastic internet and TV bundle.

Please be aware, once your 12 months are up, you’ll be charged £59 a month thereafter for this package, so make the most of Virgin Media’s Fibre Broadband bundle while you can.

Offering you everything you could need in one monthly payment, this Virgin Media Fibre Broadband bundle offers you internet, TV and landline under one easy umbrella cost.

Loaded with exceptional Fibre Broadband, Virgin Media offers download speeds of up to 108Mbps in this package, which will ensure you can do everything from streaming to gaming, as well as less demanding tasks, without buffering. Virgin Media also boasts its intelligent Wi-Fi. Alongside a stable connection, you can expect your Wi-Fi to adapt depending on how many devices are tethered to it at any one time, ensuring that everyone is left with the precise amount of data to meet their needs.

When you’re not binging on any given streaming service, you can also make the most of Virgin Media’s essential entertainment package, offering over 110 channels. On top of these extra channels, pulling up its interface on your TV gives easy, direct access to other apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and other streaming services you may have subscriptions to.

Better still, you can get to what you want to watch that much faster with the ability to pause, fast forward and record with the Virgin TV V6 box.

In terms of the landline (if you’re still one of the folks out there using them), all calls to landline numbers are free on weekends in this Virgin Media package, as well as to Virgin Mobile numbers and numbers starting with 0870.

A great package that gets everything you could possibly need for your household, save with this Virgin Media Fibre Broadband bundle, now down from £38 a month to just £29.99 a month.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.