If you’ve been eyeing up the Pixel 4, why not go all out and get the 128GB version, so you can pack in more of those exceptional snaps? Really, it just makes sense considering this 5GB of data Vodafone tariff is cheaper on Mobiles.co.uk than any of the retailer’s tariffs on the 64GB variant of the Pixel 4.

With a decent upfront cost of £90 – or just £80 when using our exclusive £10 off discount code TRUSTED10 – pay a rate of just £26 a month for the Pixel 4, loaded with the aforementioned 5GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts. An affordable tariff for a premium flagship handset, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Following on from the exceptional performance and features premiered in the likes of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4 was always going to be promising, seeing upgrades to the likes of its predecessors phenomenal camera, all packed in a delightfully minimalist casing.

Starting with its 5.7-inch AMOLED display, dubbed a Smooth Display due to its stunning 90Hz refresh rate, you’ll immediately notice the difference as you use the Pixel 4, wondering how on earth you ever got used to the previous standard of 60Hz.

In terms of design, the Pixel 4 does offer a slight forehead and chin, which may feel dated for dated for some, but it’s a far sight better than the horrendous notch that previously adorned the Pixel 3 XL.

On the back you’ll find a dual sensor, a serious upgrade from the Pixel 3’s single sensor camera, which still managed to capture some stellar snaps. The 12MP and 16MP rear set-up just might have you split in terms of its black square module, though you’ll barely notice it if you opt for the black Pixel 4. Here, Google has made upgrades to its Night Sight and Portrait shooting, as well as 3x zoom.

Other new features for the Pixel 4 include Air Gestures, allowing you to skip tracks by moving your hands above the screen, as well as the notable recording app, which allows you to easily transcribe voice memos.

Admittedly the Pixel 4 does have some drawbacks, namely its lacklustre battery life, offering a 2800mAh cell that doesn’t really manage to keep up with some of the handset’s more premium features. With that said, if you’re happy to plug in or carry around a battery pack on days with more extensive usage, this may just be a slight niggle for an otherwise fantastic phone.

As the best tariff out there right now for the Pixel 4 – not just for the 128GB model – there’s no telling how long this offer will be available for. If you do decide to jump on it, just be sure t use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to receive a £10 discount on the upfront cost.

