Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

One of the best air fryers on the market has just had a substantial price cut, making now the ideal time to pick one up (if you haven’t already).

Typically the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer would set you back £219.99 which is a fair bit of money but still worth the investment. Now however, that very same air fryer can be yours for the much cheaper price of just £149.

That’s an instant bargain of a price, particularly given that the conversation about which air fryer to get tends to start and end with the Ninja Dual Zone, so if you’ve yet to hop aboard the air fryer bandwagon, this is a great chance to do so.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Bargain

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Bargain

Now’s your chance to get one of the best air fryers on the market for a fraction of its original cost.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £149
View Deal

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years though and you’re wondering what all the fuss is about then fear not, here’s a quick runthrough over what makes this air fryer (and air fryers in general) so great.

The key benefit of any air fryer is that it is able to fry up food using little to no oil whatsoever, making it a far more healthy cooking method than traditional frying. Not only that but the humble air fryer is also able to circulate heat more efficiently, allowing your food to be cooked even faster, so not only do you get to spend less time in the kitchen, you’re also rewarded with healthier meals as a result.

That’s already worth the investment alone but the Ninja air fryer kicks it up a notch. This particular model, as you’ve probably already picked up from the image above, features two separate drawers. This allows you to cook several different dishes at once and even have it so that they finish cooking at the exact same time to ensure that nothing goes cold.

In our five-star review for the appliance, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals.”

With that level of praise, you can’t really afford not to have the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer in your kitchen, especially when it’s available for such a reduced price.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

