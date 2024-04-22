Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

One of the best air fryers on the market has just had a substantial price cut, making now the ideal time to pick one up (if you haven’t already).

Typically the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer would set you back £219.99 which is a fair bit of money but still worth the investment. Now however, that very same air fryer can be yours for the much cheaper price of just £149.

That’s an instant bargain of a price, particularly given that the conversation about which air fryer to get tends to start and end with the Ninja Dual Zone, so if you’ve yet to hop aboard the air fryer bandwagon, this is a great chance to do so.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years though and you’re wondering what all the fuss is about then fear not, here’s a quick runthrough over what makes this air fryer (and air fryers in general) so great.

The key benefit of any air fryer is that it is able to fry up food using little to no oil whatsoever, making it a far more healthy cooking method than traditional frying. Not only that but the humble air fryer is also able to circulate heat more efficiently, allowing your food to be cooked even faster, so not only do you get to spend less time in the kitchen, you’re also rewarded with healthier meals as a result.

That’s already worth the investment alone but the Ninja air fryer kicks it up a notch. This particular model, as you’ve probably already picked up from the image above, features two separate drawers. This allows you to cook several different dishes at once and even have it so that they finish cooking at the exact same time to ensure that nothing goes cold.

In our five-star review for the appliance, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals.”

With that level of praise, you can’t really afford not to have the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer in your kitchen, especially when it’s available for such a reduced price.