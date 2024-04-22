The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

The once outrageously priced Google Pixel Fold has just seen a much-needed price cut over at Giffgaff.

Google’s first-ever foldable phone had an eye-watering launch price of £1749 (still that rate if you buy it brand new), but now you can pick up a ‘like new’ refurbished model of the Pixel Fold for just £749.

To get a £1000 discount on any phone is incredible, but given that the price was one of the biggest issues we had with the Pixel Fold, now’s your chance to nab what is otherwise a great handset at a price that’s far more affordable.

£1000 off the Pixel Fold If you’re quick, you can nab the Pixel Fold for £1000 less than the phone usually costs brand new via the Google Store. Giffgaff

Was £1749 at launch

Now £749 ‘like new’ refurbished View Deal

Even though there are better foldable phones overall, including the outstanding OnePlus Open, the Pixel Fold still packs a couple of standout features that make it well worth a look.

For starters, it has one of the best cameras you’ll find on a foldable. In typical Pixel style, the Fold benefits from Google’s next-level computational processing that makes every shot you take look incredible.

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote as much in his review for the phone: “The 10.8MP telephoto lens and its 5x optical zoom deliver a level of versatility you don’t often find in foldables, delivering pin-sharp close-ups with a glorious natural bokeh that I actually prefer to the software-powered Portrait mode that can sometimes miss small details with its edge detection tech.”

There’s also stock Android to consider which is Google’s uncluttered version of the popular operating system and it’s easily at its best on Pixel phones. There’s plenty of customisation available, and you won’t be bombarded with bloatware either.

The Pixel Fold is also a bit of a rarity when it comes to its design, adopting a more compact form factor than the competition which goes a long way in making it easier to hold in the hand.

At its original price it was tough to recommend the Pixel Fold outright, but when it’s available for £1000 less, it’s an instant bargain. Just be aware that you’ll need to add a £10 SIM to your purchase, but you can cancel it immediately afterwards to avoid any future costs.