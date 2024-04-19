One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

If interesting new camera functionality is your key purchasing decision when snapping up a smartphone we have a spectacular deal for you on one of 2023’s more innovative exponents.

Amazon is selling the Honor Magic 5 Pro for just £699, which is over £250 off the £949.99 asking price for this flagship level Android phone.

It features a 50-megapixel triple camera set-up within an attractive circular array on the rear of the phone. There’s a main lens, ultrawide lens and telephoto lens that can get up to 100x digital zoom.

Low light performance is a highlight on the Magic 5 Pro, but our reviewer especially loved the innovative camera features like Falcon Capture, which enables you to take blur-free photos of fast moving subjects like dogs and cars.

He wrote: “Where the main snapper really excels is in the speed of capture, specifically when Honor’s Flacon Capture and AI Motion sensing tech are at play. The mode, available with the tap of a button in the Camera app, takes near-instantaneous images of fast-moving subjects with very little blur.”

Elsewhere there was top-tier performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the Magic OS is one of the more enjoyable custom Android skins, according to our reviewer Lewis Painter. There’s also a top-end 6.82-inch OLED display with a slightly curved design that feels exceptionally nice in the hand.

There’s also all-day battery life even with heavy use from the 5,100mAh cell. It can also fully charge in under an hour so you’re gonna have to work really hard to go without power for this thing! The phone has a gargantuan 512GB of storage as standard too.

Of course the Magic 6 Pro is out now too and you can compare whether you’re missing much by opting for this deal in our Magic 6 Pro vs Magic 5 Pro comparison.

Our review gave the Magic 5 Pro a 4.5 score from a possible five and concluded: “It ticks most of the boxes for what a premium smartphone should offer, including an attractive design, bright display, top-end performance, all-day battery life and capable cameras, with extras like 2160Hz PMW dimming and AI-powered Falcon Capture helping separate it from the competition.”