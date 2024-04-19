Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If interesting new camera functionality is your key purchasing decision when snapping up a smartphone we have a spectacular deal for you on one of 2023’s more innovative exponents.

Amazon is selling the Honor Magic 5 Pro for just £699, which is over £250 off the £949.99 asking price for this flagship level Android phone.

It features a 50-megapixel triple camera set-up within an attractive circular array on the rear of the phone. There’s a main lens, ultrawide lens and telephoto lens that can get up to 100x digital zoom.

Low light performance is a highlight on the Magic 5 Pro, but our reviewer especially loved the innovative camera features like Falcon Capture, which enables you to take blur-free photos of fast moving subjects like dogs and cars.

He wrote: “Where the main snapper really excels is in the speed of capture, specifically when Honor’s Flacon Capture and AI Motion sensing tech are at play. The mode, available with the tap of a button in the Camera app, takes near-instantaneous images of fast-moving subjects with very little blur.”

Elsewhere there was top-tier performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the Magic OS is one of the more enjoyable custom Android skins, according to our reviewer Lewis Painter. There’s also a top-end 6.82-inch OLED display with a slightly curved design that feels exceptionally nice in the hand.

Honor Magic 5 Pro in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's latest top-end flagship is certainly one to consider

Pros

  • IR-enabled 3D facial recognition
  • Top-end performance
  • Triple 50MP camera setup
  • All-day battery life

Cons

  • Can’t record video using ultrawide lens
  • No Portrait mode filters
  • Odd speaker placement
  • Poor 10x and 100x zoom performance

There’s also all-day battery life even with heavy use from the 5,100mAh cell. It can also fully charge in under an hour so you’re gonna have to work really hard to go without power for this thing! The phone has a gargantuan 512GB of storage as standard too.

Of course the Magic 6 Pro is out now too and you can compare whether you’re missing much by opting for this deal in our Magic 6 Pro vs Magic 5 Pro comparison.

Our review gave the Magic 5 Pro a 4.5 score from a possible five and concluded: “It ticks most of the boxes for what a premium smartphone should offer, including an attractive design, bright display, top-end performance, all-day battery life and capable cameras, with extras like 2160Hz PMW dimming and AI-powered Falcon Capture helping separate it from the competition.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

