This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal destroys the iPad Pro

The behemoth of a tablet that is the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra is an absolute stunner, packed with high-end tech like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and IP68 protection, and even comes with a high-end S Pen to boot. And, with a spectacular deal at Amazon, it has never been quite as tempting.

The deal in question slashes an impressive £200 off the £1,349 RRP of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, bringing it down to just £1,149. That’s the 256GB model, by the way, making it £220 cheaper than Apple’s competing 256GB iPad Pro 12.9 – and it has a much bigger screen too!

The best part? The deal covers both the beige and grey colour options, so you can choose whichever suits your preference.

It’s a particularly tempting deal as, looking at Amazon price tracker Keepa, we can see that this, along with similar deals in the past month, represents the lowest price the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been since its launch in August 2023. If you’ve been on the fence about investing in the premium tablet, there has never been a better time.

If you're on the market for a large-screen Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the one to go for. Pros Big display is ideal for movies and multitasking

IP68 water resistance

Access to previously iOS-exclusive apps

S Pen is great for note-taking Cons Not as portable as a regular tablet

More expensive

Very similar to its predecessor

We were thoroughly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra when we reviewed it, delivering an impressive four-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and it’s not hard to see why.

The 14.6-inch 120Hz LTPO display is not only large but impressively detailed, and being an AMOLED panel, it delivers deeper blacks and richer colours than much of the premium competition. That’s further improved by the included S Pen that turns the screen into an XL canvas for note-taking and doodling with lower latency than the Apple Pencil.

It’s also an absolute processing beast, utilising the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM to deliver a rapid experience whether you’re playing high-end games, editing 4K video or running multiple apps in split-screen view. It’s not the fastest on the market with the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but we’re yet to see a tablet utilise the new top-end processor.

Despite all that premium tech, the Tab S9 Ultra manages to still be thin, measuring in at just 5.5mm thick, and at 732g, it’s not the heaviest tablet around considering its large screen.

Throw in features like Samsung DeX software, at least four OS upgrades, solid battery life and quick charging and you’ve got a capable Android tablet indeed – arguably one of the only tablets around that can truly bring the fight to Apple’s top-end iPad Pro.