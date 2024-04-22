Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal destroys the iPad Pro

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The behemoth of a tablet that is the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra is an absolute stunner, packed with high-end tech like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and IP68 protection, and even comes with a high-end S Pen to boot. And, with a spectacular deal at Amazon, it has never been quite as tempting. 

The deal in question slashes an impressive £200 off the £1,349 RRP of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, bringing it down to just £1,149. That’s the 256GB model, by the way, making it £220 cheaper than Apple’s competing 256GB iPad Pro 12.9 – and it has a much bigger screen too! 

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal destroys the iPad Pro

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal destroys the iPad Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB of storage has £200 off at Amazon right now, making it not only £220 cheaper than the competing iPad Pro but the cheapest we’ve seen it yet.

  • Amazon
  • £200 off
  • £1149
View Deal

The best part? The deal covers both the beige and grey colour options, so you can choose whichever suits your preference. 

It’s a particularly tempting deal as, looking at Amazon price tracker Keepa, we can see that this, along with similar deals in the past month, represents the lowest price the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been since its launch in August 2023. If you’ve been on the fence about investing in the premium tablet, there has never been a better time. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

If you're on the market for a large-screen Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the one to go for.

Pros

  • Big display is ideal for movies and multitasking
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Access to previously iOS-exclusive apps
  • S Pen is great for note-taking

Cons

  • Not as portable as a regular tablet
  • More expensive
  • Very similar to its predecessor

We were thoroughly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra when we reviewed it, delivering an impressive four-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and it’s not hard to see why.

The 14.6-inch 120Hz LTPO display is not only large but impressively detailed, and being an AMOLED panel, it delivers deeper blacks and richer colours than much of the premium competition. That’s further improved by the included S Pen that turns the screen into an XL canvas for note-taking and doodling with lower latency than the Apple Pencil. 

It’s also an absolute processing beast, utilising the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM to deliver a rapid experience whether you’re playing high-end games, editing 4K video or running multiple apps in split-screen view. It’s not the fastest on the market with the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but we’re yet to see a tablet utilise the new top-end processor. 

Despite all that premium tech, the Tab S9 Ultra manages to still be thin, measuring in at just 5.5mm thick, and at 732g, it’s not the heaviest tablet around considering its large screen. 

Throw in features like Samsung DeX software, at least four OS upgrades, solid battery life and quick charging and you’ve got a capable Android tablet indeed – arguably one of the only tablets around that can truly bring the fight to Apple’s top-end iPad Pro. 

You might like…

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 34 mins ago
One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon just dropped a phenomenal offer for Chromebook fans

Amazon just dropped a phenomenal offer for Chromebook fans

Adam Speight 3 days ago
Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
The Pixel 8 Pro is at the price it should have been at launch

The Pixel 8 Pro is at the price it should have been at launch

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words