Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Nothing’s vibrant CMF earbuds have experienced a hefty 24% price drop

Head to Amazon today to take the CMF Buds home for just £29.63 instead of £39. That’s almost £10 shaved off the top of the already incredibly affordable true wireless earbuds. 

Save 24% on the CMF Buds by Nothing

Save 24% on the CMF Buds by Nothing

The colourful CMF Buds have plummeted to just £29.63 on Amazon. That’s almost £10 off their usual £39 RRP just one month after their launch.

  • Amazon
  • Save 24%
  • £29.63
View Deal

This is easily the cheapest we’ve seen the Nothing CMF Buds fall since their launch last month. The earbuds are still very much new, making it especially exciting to see them discounted so soon. 

You’ll want to act fast, though. The light grey colourway has dropped from eight to five pairs left in stock in the time it has taken us to write and publish this article and there’s no telling how long the eye-catching orange pair will be available. 

CMF is a relatively new sub-brand of Nothing, the company behind the Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Ear (2). Standing for “Colour, Material, and Finish”, CMF aims to offer great tech at a more affordable price point.

The CMF Buds are designed to offer true-to-life sound with HD audio tuned by Dirac. CMF’s Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 uses music signal detection to enhance bass in real time with five levels available through the Nothing X app. 

The earbuds take advantage of premium features like noise cancellation and a transparency mode, while a wind noise reduction algorithm ensures calls remain clear. 

The CMF Buds have an eight-hour battery life, or 35.5 hours including the charging case, making them ideal for jamming on your commute and blocking out excess noise during long flights. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for an affordable phone to pair with these bargain-priced earbuds, look no further than this Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 100GB contract

You might like…

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
The next big Mario game is already discounted before launch

The next big Mario game is already discounted before launch

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Honor Pad 9 deal is a productivity bargain

This Honor Pad 9 deal is a productivity bargain

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words