Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Nothing’s vibrant CMF earbuds have experienced a hefty 24% price drop.

Head to Amazon today to take the CMF Buds home for just £29.63 instead of £39. That’s almost £10 shaved off the top of the already incredibly affordable true wireless earbuds.

This is easily the cheapest we’ve seen the Nothing CMF Buds fall since their launch last month. The earbuds are still very much new, making it especially exciting to see them discounted so soon.

You’ll want to act fast, though. The light grey colourway has dropped from eight to five pairs left in stock in the time it has taken us to write and publish this article and there’s no telling how long the eye-catching orange pair will be available.

CMF is a relatively new sub-brand of Nothing, the company behind the Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Ear (2). Standing for “Colour, Material, and Finish”, CMF aims to offer great tech at a more affordable price point.

The CMF Buds are designed to offer true-to-life sound with HD audio tuned by Dirac. CMF’s Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 uses music signal detection to enhance bass in real time with five levels available through the Nothing X app.

The earbuds take advantage of premium features like noise cancellation and a transparency mode, while a wind noise reduction algorithm ensures calls remain clear.

The CMF Buds have an eight-hour battery life, or 35.5 hours including the charging case, making them ideal for jamming on your commute and blocking out excess noise during long flights.

