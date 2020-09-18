Let’s face it – upgrading a home appliance can be a hassle, even at the best of times. To save you from the misery, eBay is offering free installation and recycling until September 25th for a range of washing machines, fridge freezers and more.

Just to clarify, the offer is only available for stock listed by AO and The Electrical Shop, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of top tier brands to choose from. With products from the likes of Samsung, LG, Beko, Russell Hobbs and more, you’re spoilt for choice. To keep things simple however, we’ve selected a number of highlights, but you can view the entire list here.

Starting things off on the affordable end of the scale is the Beko CRFG3582DS standing fridge freezer. With a tall, slender frame, the CRFG3582DS still boasts a ton of room without feeling cumbersome in your kitchen. The fridge also comes with a non-plumbed water dispenser, meaning that the appliance can be placed wherever you like, without the need to be connected directly to the plumbing.

If 2020’s absolute scorcher of a summer has taught us anything, it’s that having a dedicated dispenser for cold, refreshing water can be a huge help. If we’re in for another strikingly hot summer next year, you’ll be glad to have upgraded to the Beko CRFG3582DS.

Moving over to dishwashers, AO’s knocked £30 off the full size Hoover HDPN1S643PW. Not only can you fill the Hoover HDPN1S643PW with a sizeable amount of crockery, but the appliance can also be controlled via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This is a handy feature to have if you run out the door, forgetting to switch the cycle on whilst at home. Just hop on your smartphone and get things going from there.

Last but not least, the Samsung WD80J6A10AX ecobubble is now on offer via AO’s eBay storefront. While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we have had the cheaper Samsung WW80J6410CW in for testing, which also uses the same ecobubble technology, receiving a high 4.5-star rating and its status as an official Trusted Reviews recommended product.

Samsung’s patented ecobubble technology provides a powerful wash cycle that uses air and water in an efficient way to minimise energy consumption. It’s because of that tech that Samsung’s washing machines are among the most energy efficient that you can buy.

So if you fancy picking up any of these superb appliances, just remember to select the option for free installation and recycling at the checkout, and to do so before the offer ends on September 25th.

