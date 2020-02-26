This 100GB plan for the iPhone 8 with no upfront cost is too good to miss

There are no upfront costs in sight when it comes to this uber affordable 100GB iPhone 8 contract.

For those not in the market for the very latest flagship from Apple, the iPhone 8 is still very much a worthy choice with a ton of incredible tariffs out there to boot, including this 100GB Three tariff from Fonehouse.

Pay just £29 a month for a boatload of data and the fantastic iPhone 8 handset, alongside unlimited minutes and texts.

The iPhone 8 was released back in 2017 alongside the iPhone X, the last of what had become an iconic design since its conception with the iPhone 6. Want to hold onto thick bezels and the Touch ID equipped home button for old time’s sake?

The iPhone 8 can still keep up with the best of ’em with its 4.7-inch display, boasting its True Tone feature which automatically adapts the screen’s white balance dependent on your environment. The screen also packs Dolby Vision support alongside HDR10, allowing you to stream HDR movies with even more stunning playback.

Though a few camera sensors short of most smartphones in the last couple of years, the iPhone 8’s rear 12MP package with f/1.8 aperture still takes some crisp snaps that you wouldn’t be ashamed to have on your Instagram feed – though you do miss out on Portrait Mode which features on the Plus variant.

A loss that may be, we still noted in our review, “Colours are punchy, detail is good and there’s a lot more saturation and definition between colours than seen on previous iPhones” with or without the additional sensor.

Powered by the A11 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 8 also comes loaded with 2GB of RAM and a battery life that can easily see you through the day for the average user.

The iPhone 8 still stands as a fantastic contribution to the smartphone world from Apple with a ton of affordable tariffs that see you picking up the handset at no extra cost.

This 100GB of data tariff from Three is unmissable at just £29 a month.

