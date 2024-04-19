Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is an excellent mid-range phone that offers a great experience with camera, display and performance tech, without the flagship price tag.

The good folks at Voxi have the first major price cut for the 2024 device. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is just £399.60, which is about £40 off the £439 asking price.

The Galaxy A55 5G only came out last month so we’re surprised to see a discount on the recommended price already.

Early Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut Samsung’s Galaxy A55 5G is hot off the production line and you can save money on the RRP with a no-obligation contract from Voxi right now. Voxi

Was £439

Now £399.60 View Deal

We haven’t quite finished our review of the A55 yet, such is the newness of the device, but the design is pretty similar to last year’s models and the OIS-enabled 50-megapixel camera continues to headline, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro cam competing the array.

Nightography has been improved though, and there’s an upgraded processor, with the Exynos 1480 chipset and 8GB of RAM doing the heavy lifting. You’ll also get the latest version of Android with the promise of four years of further updates. You can compare all the Galaxy A55 vs A54 upgrades here.

Voxi is one of the more enticing MVNO providers because it offers the same low-priced SIM-free contracts as rivals, but adds loads more perks.

For example, just £10 month gets you 15GB of 5G data, which will go a lot farther becuse it includes an Unlimited Social perk. Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Pinterest use won’t gobble up data allowance. There’s also unlimited calls, messages and picture messages.

However, for an extra £2 a month you’ll get 60GB of monthly data, Unlimited Social and Unlimited Music, which means you can stream tunes from Apple Music, Spotify and others without consuming that valuable data. That £12/60GB tarrif is clearly the best option right now, but you can check out the available plans right here.

You will need to sign up to a mobile plan to get this discount on the Galaxy A55 5G, but the good news is they’re simple, rolling 30-day contracts that can be cancelled at any time. So you can spend as little as £10 for the first month and then cancel thereafter. However, there’s plenty of value to keep you on board.