Amazon just dropped a phenomenal offer for Chromebook fans

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Chromebooks are an excellent option for budget and student laptop buyers alike, especially those who value a big dose of web browsing and productivity use. Amazon and Lenovo have a top deal on one right now.

Popular laptop manufacturer Lenovo has plenty of cheap laptop options and this ChromeOS pick looks mightily appealing at a newly low price. You can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook for just £289 on Amazon right now, a saving of 17 per cent.

Save 17% on Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, Now Only £289

Snag the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook now for only £289 on Amazon. Enjoy a whopping £60 off (17% discount) on this capable budget-friendly student machine.

We thought this was a deal worth highlighting as this Lenovo machine has been priced as high as £499 during the course of 2024, with a brief period in March when it got close to this newly low price at £299. But, the £289 cost it now sits at equates to the lowest the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook has ever been priced at on Amazon.

For the low-budget price, you might expect to be shortchanged on specifications but, for a Chromebook, you’re getting a bountiful selection. This Lenovo comes packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The combination is more than enough juice for some serious productivity and multitasking within ChromeOS while the storage size is a hefty chunk too.

The lightweight nature of the power demands that come from a Chromebook crossover into the physically lightweight nature of this Lenovo option as well. It weighs a pleasing 1.42kg and is just 16.6mm thin. Those, alongside a pleasingly well-sized 14-inch IPS display, make for a refreshingly portable device that’s ideal for commuting.

That 14-inch screen comes with an impressive Full HD resolution and it’s surrounded by narrow bezels. It’s a laptop with a delightfully modern look for something so cheap. Despite the thin and light specs, it still manages to pack in two USB-C ports, one USB-A, a MicroSD card reader and an audio jack. There’s contemporary connectivity too, with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. And, last but not least, Lenovo touts a strong 10 hours of battery life with the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook.

So, that’s a stylishly designed, lightweight and capable Chromebook all for comfortably under £300 on Amazon. If you are on a budget, it’s a modern laptop pick that’s well worth your consideration.

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

