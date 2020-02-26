There is now 20% off the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless in this banging offer

Use the eBay discount code PAID20 and save 20% on the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds.

Awarded a 9 out of 10 rating in our review, the Jabra Elite 75t are a great set of true wireless, now available to buy through the official Jabra store via eBay with the online marketplace’s latest 20% off code.

Usually retailing at £169.99, copy and paste PAID20 into the discount code box at the checkout and watch the price drop for Jabra Elite 75t from £169.99 to £135.99.

Described the best for an all-round performance, the Jabra Elite 75t offer slight changes on their predecessor, the 65t, in terms of how they look with small alterations to the mics, that once stemmed down, into a more compact design, as well as a minutely darker hue to its grey accents.

More interestingly, the Jabra Elite 75t boast an impressive total of 28 hours of playback with each full charge of the earbuds themselves holding 7.5 hours of juice.

They also offer a stunning fit with the choice of interchangeable tips allowing for comfort and security for every wearer. This solid seal also means fantastic noise isolation, making the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation almost unnecessary.

Audio quality is also stunning in the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. “Tonal balance is significantly better than most of the sub-£200 true wireless sets I’ve tested. Listening to complex classical and post rock arrangements, the ethereal high guitar was suitably separated from the rumbling bass, and mid-heavy string sections maintained a distinct place within the sound.”

Complete with the Jabra Sound+ app for your smartphone, you can even adjust the sound to suit the music you’re listening to and your preferences, allowing an extra layer to your experience of these 9 out 10 headphones.

Bluetooth connectivity is present here and offers stability, though we did note its four microphones didn’t offer much when taking calls. However, if you’re just after a pair of true wireless that offer a supreme sound at a decent price, the Jabra Elite 75t are definitely up there.

Now down to £135.99 with the 20% off PAID20 eBay discount code, this one goes out to the ones who have yet to take the true wireless leap – now’s your time, folks.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…