Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

There are already some hefty discounts on Resident Evil 3 – for both PC and console

Ruth Gaukrodger |

The remake of the 1999 classic offers a short, intense campaign that’s likely to give you equal doses of nostalgia and nightmares – and it’s now going for a steal.

If you need something to completely drown out the saccharine headlines about Animal Crossing, then Resident Evil 3 could be the perfect antidote. Set within the zombie-filled confines of Raccoon City, the story follows Jill Valentine as she tries to fight off brain-eaters and uncover the truth about the mysterious Umbrella corporation.

As the game’s still fresh on the shelves, it’s hard to track a copy down that isn’t hovering around the £50 price bracket. But ShopTo has reduced the price of the PC version to just £34.85, saving you £15.

If you’ve got your heart set on playing it on a console, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But you can still save yourself a tenner if you nab the Xbox or PS4 version for just £39.99 at Studio.

While we found this remake didn’t quite match the terrifying experience offered by its predecessor, it’s still got enough replay value for die-hard Capcom fans to enjoy. It’s a fairly short campaign at 4-5 hours, but the atmosphere and combat are still top-notch.

Throw in some location-based puzzles and old-school jump scares and it has all the hallmarks of a Capcom horror classic.

The game allows for online play, which is a nice little extra if you can’t currently see any of your pals in the flesh. Although this mode is a little rough around the edges, with things heavily weighted in favour of the evil Mastermind, it’s always nice to have a new way to beat-up your friends online.

It’s rare that you see this big of a price drop on new titles, especially with that low-cost PC deal. It could be an ideal fit if you’re looking for short-sharp burst of adrenaline whilst you’re stuck indoors.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

The cheapest deals for the Resident Evil 3 remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake PC Digital Download

You can save £15 with this current offer, as the new Resident Evil remake usually retails at £49.99. It's a digital download too, so you won't have to wait for it to arrive in the post.

ShopTo

|

Save 30%

|

Now £34.85

View Deal

Now £34.85

|

Save 30%

|

ShopTo

Resident Evil 3 Remake for Xbox One

This Xbox One version of the classic horror remake is a little cheaper than the usual £49.99. It's a physical copy, so you'll have to wait for it to arrive, but the £10 saving makes it worth the wait.

Studio

|

Save £10

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £10

|

Studio

Resident Evil 3 Remake for PS4

If you're after a PS4 version of the game, you'd be hard-pushed to find a cheaper offer than this £39.99 deal, which will save you a tenner. It's another physical copy, so you'll have to wait a few days for its arrival.

Studio

|

Save £10

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £10

|

Studio

Powered by Trusted Reviews

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Ruth Gaukrodger
Senior staff writer
Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…
Ruth Gaukrodger

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX