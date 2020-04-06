The remake of the 1999 classic offers a short, intense campaign that’s likely to give you equal doses of nostalgia and nightmares – and it’s now going for a steal.

If you need something to completely drown out the saccharine headlines about Animal Crossing, then Resident Evil 3 could be the perfect antidote. Set within the zombie-filled confines of Raccoon City, the story follows Jill Valentine as she tries to fight off brain-eaters and uncover the truth about the mysterious Umbrella corporation.

As the game’s still fresh on the shelves, it’s hard to track a copy down that isn’t hovering around the £50 price bracket. But ShopTo has reduced the price of the PC version to just £34.85, saving you £15.

If you’ve got your heart set on playing it on a console, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But you can still save yourself a tenner if you nab the Xbox or PS4 version for just £39.99 at Studio.

While we found this remake didn’t quite match the terrifying experience offered by its predecessor, it’s still got enough replay value for die-hard Capcom fans to enjoy. It’s a fairly short campaign at 4-5 hours, but the atmosphere and combat are still top-notch.

Throw in some location-based puzzles and old-school jump scares and it has all the hallmarks of a Capcom horror classic.

The game allows for online play, which is a nice little extra if you can’t currently see any of your pals in the flesh. Although this mode is a little rough around the edges, with things heavily weighted in favour of the evil Mastermind, it’s always nice to have a new way to beat-up your friends online.

It’s rare that you see this big of a price drop on new titles, especially with that low-cost PC deal. It could be an ideal fit if you’re looking for short-sharp burst of adrenaline whilst you’re stuck indoors.

