The remake of the 1999 classic offers a short, intense campaign that’s likely to give you equal doses of nostalgia and nightmares – and it’s now going for a steal.
If you need something to completely drown out the saccharine headlines about Animal Crossing, then Resident Evil 3 could be the perfect antidote. Set within the zombie-filled confines of Raccoon City, the story follows Jill Valentine as she tries to fight off brain-eaters and uncover the truth about the mysterious Umbrella corporation.
As the game’s still fresh on the shelves, it’s hard to track a copy down that isn’t hovering around the £50 price bracket. But ShopTo has reduced the price of the PC version to just £34.85, saving you £15.
If you’ve got your heart set on playing it on a console, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But you can still save yourself a tenner if you nab the Xbox or PS4 version for just £39.99 at Studio.
While we found this remake didn’t quite match the terrifying experience offered by its predecessor, it’s still got enough replay value for die-hard Capcom fans to enjoy. It’s a fairly short campaign at 4-5 hours, but the atmosphere and combat are still top-notch.
Throw in some location-based puzzles and old-school jump scares and it has all the hallmarks of a Capcom horror classic.
The game allows for online play, which is a nice little extra if you can’t currently see any of your pals in the flesh. Although this mode is a little rough around the edges, with things heavily weighted in favour of the evil Mastermind, it’s always nice to have a new way to beat-up your friends online.
It’s rare that you see this big of a price drop on new titles, especially with that low-cost PC deal. It could be an ideal fit if you’re looking for short-sharp burst of adrenaline whilst you’re stuck indoors.
The cheapest deals for the Resident Evil 3 remake
Resident Evil 3 Remake PC Digital Download
Resident Evil 3 Remake PC Digital Download
You can save £15 with this current offer, as the new Resident Evil remake usually retails at £49.99. It's a digital download too, so you won't have to wait for it to arrive in the post.
Resident Evil 3 Remake for Xbox One
Resident Evil 3 Remake for Xbox One
This Xbox One version of the classic horror remake is a little cheaper than the usual £49.99. It's a physical copy, so you'll have to wait for it to arrive, but the £10 saving makes it worth the wait.
Resident Evil 3 Remake for PS4
Resident Evil 3 Remake for PS4
If you're after a PS4 version of the game, you'd be hard-pushed to find a cheaper offer than this £39.99 deal, which will save you a tenner. It's another physical copy, so you'll have to wait a few days for its arrival.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.