The UE Wonderboom 2 is the cheapest it’s ever been in this banging deal

The bold Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 in red has dropped down in price by 37%.

Rated a full five stars with that Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended stamp, Amazon has now reduced the price of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 to its lowest price yet, now down to £56.97.

Retailing at £89.99, this is a significant £33.02 saving, which isn’t to be sniffed at considering the high praise we awarded the portable Bluetooth speaker.

She may be small, but she is mighty – this compact speaker promises to deliver a big sound. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is your partner in crime or, at the very least, your adventure buddy, able to attach and take the rough with the tumble with its robust, stout design.

Complete with the same rubber top and bottom, the Wonderboom 2 is marginally larger than its predecessor, packing the same materials that make it dust and scratch-proof. It also comes with an IP67 rating, which means it’s waterproof, able to be submerged up to one metre for up to 30 minutes with the ability to also float. All you pool party hosts in the UK, your time is…now?

Of course, as a speaker, it’s all about the sound. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 promises an exceptional 360-degree sound that most definitely isn’t representative of its physical size. Able to crank up with the obvious rubber volume up and down +/- buttons, volume builds with no sign of stopping.

In our review we said, “Throw a song from any genre and the Wonderboom 2 attacks it with relish,” offering a rich, depth-filled soundstage.

Better still, the Wonderboom 2 introduces its Outdoor Boost, helping its sound to reach that much further, holding onto its clarity, in outdoor spaces. You can also link up with other Wonderboom 2 speakers to build your very own stereo system.

Boasting an impressive 13 hours of battery life on top of all that, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker will more than see you through the day – or the night.

Dropping by 37%, pick up the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker whilst it’s at its lowest price yet.

