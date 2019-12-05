Fill up a gamer’s stocking with this great value PS4 DualShock 4 controller in festive Glacier White for just £30.39 using the eBay discount code PARTYTIME.

Admittedly, over the Black Friday weekend you could pick up a DualShock 4 controller for only £29.99. With only a slight increase in price, however, this still makes for a great deal and is likely the cheapest you’ll see the controllers discounted down to this side of Christmas.

Reduced from £37.99 in this ShopTo listing via the retailer’s eBay store, using the 20% off discount code PARTYTIME, you can benefit from a total saving of £7.60, bringing the PS4 DualShock 4 controller down to only £30.39.

A deal perfect for Christmas, there’s no doubt you’ll be thankful for an extra controller or two around the festive period, the perfect time to band together for a multiplayer game, bringing friends and family together if tired old boardgames just aren’t enough.

Fancy a game of FIFA 20 or Fortnite with the family? The DualShock 4 is an essential, ensuring no one is left out as things get tense and family fallouts grow inevitable over the holidays.

Bringing together the best tech to navigate any given PlayStation 4 game, the DualShock 4 controller creates an even more responsive and immersive experience with its ergonomic design. With the option of analogue sticks and buttons, as well as vibration feedback, the touch pad brings an assortment of ways to utilise during gameplay.

Of course, if you’re in the market for a whole new console set-up there are also a few PS4 deals still floating about in the aftermath of Black Friday, including this PS4 and FIFA 20 bundle, down to £207.99 with the PARTYTIME discount code.

Bringing together the streamlined slim PS4, packing 500GB of onboard storage, the bundle also bags you the latest FIFA 20 offering, allowing you to play a game of footie without even stepping outside. What a concept.

Whether you’re going all in this Christmas with a brand new console, or simply want to expand your horizons with some useful accessories, both these deals come with a fantastic 20% off offer and will make for fantastic presents come the big day. Just make sure you use the discount code PARTYTIME before it expires at midnight on December 7th.

For more amazing offers follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…