The new iPad 8 just got its first price cut – but it won’t be here for long

That’s right, after a few short weeks on the market, you can snap up Apple’s superb tablet for just £312.55 when you use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout.

This incredible offer is only available via Currys PC World’s eBay store, and the code itself will expire on October 6th. While that does give you some time to play around with, it doesn’t guarantee that stock will still be around until then, so it’s best not to wait around with an offer as tempting as this.

Apple iPad 8

There’s no denying that when it came to Apple’s recent livestream event, the new iPad Air 4 probably took the lion’s share of the attention, stealing the discourse away from the iPad 8. If you’ve used the iPad 7 however, then you’ll already know why the 8 represents one of Apple’s best updates in years.

Bundled with the much faster A12 Bionic chipset, the iPad 8 is a great deal speedier than its predecessor, and yet with a retail price of just £329 it’s already cheaper than the iPad 7 was at launch.

Of course, don’t expect the iPad 8 to perform powerhouse tasks that are better served by the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro 2020, but for multitasking, video editing and simple work activities, the iPad 8 is more than up to scruff.

With the newly discounted price, the iPad 8 is a solid option for students in need of a substantial yet portable device, or even parents looking to buy an easy-to-use interactive device for their children.

Then again, and speaking from experience, the 10.2-inch screen makes the iPad 8 a shoe-in for watching Netflix on a commute, or even a flight (if that’s even still a thing these days).

As a Trusted Reviews’ recommended product, the iPad 8 is already a must-have at full price, but with the code PRODUCT5 bringing it down to the sweet spot of only £312.55, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

