The Amazon Echo Buds have just had their first ever price cut

For the first time ever, you can save 25% on Amazon’s first own-brand pair of true wireless earbuds – the Echo Buds.

Launching late last year, Amazon has finally given a cut to the price of the Echo Buds, Amazon’s foray into the true wireless market, this time packing the company’s well-known AI assistant, Alexa.

With a retail price of £119.99, they were already a fairly affordable pair of true wireless, being noticeably less expensive than the latest Jabra earbuds for instance. Now with a discount of £30 however, the Echo Buds have become an absolute steal at just £89.99.

Offering a fairly inoffensive design, the Echo Buds come in a black in-ear aesthetic with a flash of electric blue just beneath the ear tips – not too dissimilar to the look of Echo speakers. With a fairly flat exterior, you’ll find they fit perfectly in the ear without the unattractive, sometimes precarious looking jut that other earbuds possess.

We also deemed the true wireless to have quite an ergonomic fit. Complete with touch controls on their exterior, as well as three tips to choose from, Amazon also has an Ear Tip Sizing Test through the Alexa app to ensure you get the best seal possible.

Of course, mentioning the all-important presence of Alexa, you can fire-up Amazon’s AI assistant with your earbuds, able to answer your query much like other Alexa powered devices from Amazon. This includes adjusting volume and finding the song or playlist you want to listen to.

Perhaps their most impressive feature is that the Amazon Echo Buds pack Bose’s Noise Reduction technology. Allowing background noise to be drowned out in order to get to the heart of what you’re listening to, you can always switch the feature off at any time if you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

Boasting up to five hours per charge, the charging case itself offers up to 20 hours altogether with 15 minutes of charge giving you a two hour boost.

Earning a 7 out of 10 rating in our review, the Amazon Echo Buds are a solid true wireless pair but there were some areas where they didn’t quite meet the mark. At the new price of £89.99 however, the Echo Buds are far easier recommendation, offering a greater degree of features that you wouldn’t expect to find in that price range.

If you’re looking for a new pair of true wireless to accompany you on a run, or simply need something to help you focus on work by blasting our your favourite tunes, the newly reduced Echo Buds are definitely worth a shout.

