If you act fast, you can now buy the 256GB iPad Pro with a £200 price crunch from Argos.

Get the best value for money by purchasing the fully loaded 256GB iPad Pro for just £719, the same rate which you can currently buy the smaller storage variant from Argos.

Considering the 64GB has also been reduced down to £719, it surely makes a tad more sense to opt for the huge 256GB option going for the same price – unless you hate having more memory for some reason.

Probably the most beautiful, sleek gadget to come from Apple’s iPad series, the iPad Pro is also the most powerful device in the series, sitting as the top-tier tablet of the lot. First things first is its 11-inch all screen design, seeing the home button vetoed in order to have the Liquid Retina display stretch across the entire footprint of the tablet with slim, sleek bezels. It goes without saying, then, that you can utilise Face ID with its TruthDepth front-facing camera.

With ProMotion as well as True Tone technologies, enjoy a stunning, crisp display that shows off vibrant colours in authentic shades that are both easy and impressive on the eye. This large, brilliant screen is ideal for a ton of creative tasks, packing the welly to see you through creating, editing and even gaming.

Loaded with the A12X Bionic chip, Apple claims that the iPad Pro is just as fast as a laptop, if not more so – being able to run the likes of Adobe Photoshop with ease. With such a large, impressive screen, it also means you can put iPadOS’ multi-tasking functionality to work.

The iPad Pro is also compatible with Apple’s latest generation of Apple Pencil, complete with a magnetic design to easily attach to the side of your iPad and be there right when you need it. When attached, the Apple Pencil will also charge off of the iPad.

A great alternative to a laptop if you’re a designer and want something more portable – at this price it’s an unmissable deal. Now with £200 off its £919 RRP, don’t let this superb iPad Pro deal pass you by.

