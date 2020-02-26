Take over £70 off this amazing Google smart home bundle deal

You can now purchase the Google Home Hub and Chromecast for a combined value of £77.59.

With the Google Home Hub (now named the Google Nest Hub) and Chromecast coming to a combined value of £149 – with the former costing £119 and the latter £30 on the official Google store right now – you can already save £52.01 on this reduced listing.

Make use of eBay’s current 20% off discount code PAID20 and save a further £19.40 before the offer expires on February 28th, bringing the bundle down to £77.59.

Much like Amazon’s Echo Show, Google has brought out its own range of smart displays, offering more visual results for certain requests made to Google Assistant.

Utilising the same materials and textures as the likes of the Google Nest Mini for a uniform looking range, the white and charcoal smart display comes with a 7-inch LCD screen, sitting 3-inches smaller than the Nest Hub Max.

With the screen at your disposal, you can ask for directions with the route immediately sent to your phone, too, as well as pulling up YouTube or playing music from a variety of streaming services including the usual culprits like Spotify.

Its worth noting the Google Home Hub doesn’t come with a camera built-in for carrying out video calls. It would seem, from this perspective, Google is taking a privacy stance with the addition of a button to switch off the microphone when you don’t wish to be heard.

That’s the Google Home Hub explained, but what about Google Chromecast? Chromecast allows you to instantly smart-ify your TV, plugging into the back of your tele, connecting to the WiFi and bringing access to the likes of Netflix.

Casting straight from your device, compatibility isn’t an issue. Display whats on your Android handset or iPhone, as well as a number of laptops and tablets and utilise the device of your choosing as your remote, too. You can also control with your voice with Google’s range of smart speakers, able to pull up Nest camera feeds as well.

A Google duo that works seamlessly together, pick up this massively discounted bundle with an additional 20% off when redeeming the discount code PAID20 on eBay.

