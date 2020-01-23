You can purchase the 8 out of 10 rated Microsoft Surface Book 2 with this massive £300 saving.

Pick up the entry configuration of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and relish in a not to be sniffed at £300 reduction from its steep £1499 RRP.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deal MICROSOFT 13.5" Intel® Core™ i5 Surface Book 2 – 256 GB SSD, Platinum A fantastic hybrid for those who want the use of both a laptop and a tablet, packing a i5 Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD, this hybrid breezes through most tasks.

Now down to £1199 thanks to Currys PC World’s tempting £300 price drop, make the most of this stunning hybrid at a massively discounted rate. You can even save a further £100 with eligible trade-ins of old devices, and get £20 off Microsoft Office 365 by adding the software to your basket and quoting OFFICE20, making this an even more generous offer.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 gears itself as the perfect hybrid for those who want the flexibility of both a tablet and a laptop, all wrapped up in one stunning device.

With a 13.5-inch Quad HD PixelSense display, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 shows off a gorgeous screen that is ideal for streaming, gaming and editing, boasting touchscreen functionality to boot for an even more tactile user experience. Visually attractive then, it’s reasonable to ask whether the spec matches up under the hood.

Packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is capable of more than just your basic tasks, able to competently handle running heavy duty editing programs, including the likes of Adobe Photoshop and any other apps from the Creative Suite. With 8GB of RAM to boot, programs open swiftly and multi-tasking is made easy, able to swiftly hop from one app to another.

Its 256GB of SSD is also great news for those looking to edit and save anything from photos to videos, as well as illustration. The 256GB also lends itself as man-power for booting up your Surface Book 2 efficiently.

Of course, as a hybrid, there are also a number of ways you can use your Surface Book 2. Laptop Mode clicks into place your keyboard with trackpad like a traditional laptop. View Mode swizzles the keyboard and screen around in order to present outwardly, whilst Tablet and Studio Mode offer that tablet versatility.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Deal MICROSOFT 13.5" Intel® Core™ i5 Surface Book 2 – 256 GB SSD, Platinum A fantastic hybrid for those who want the use of both a laptop and a tablet, packing a i5 Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD, this hybrid breezes through most tasks.

Concluded in our review: “Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.”

With £300 off its original price point, this is a great choice for those looking for a powerful laptop that doesn’t completely break the bank.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…