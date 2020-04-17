Stream The Simpsons for free this weekend with a Disney Plus trial

Tune into any of the hundreds of episodes of The Simpsons readily available on Disney Plus this weekend with the streaming service’s seven day free trial.

Alongside the brand new The Simpsons short film, Playdate with Destiny, make the most of hundreds of classic episodes of The Simpsons, now streamable for the first time in the UK via Disney Plus, and for seven whole days, it won’t cost you a penny.

Allowing you to give Disney Plus’ extensive catalogue a whirl before diving in for a proper membership, you can sign-up for the seven day free trial now, thereafter opting to pay either £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. If you don’t want to continue after your free trial, just be sure to cancel before the trial is up and you won’t be charged. It couldn’t be simpler.

Home to a cosy library of magical content, tons of which will no doubt be cinematic staples of your childhood, Disney Plus is perhaps one of the most feel good streaming services there is, boasting a ton of content new and old that is perfect for all the family.

With the complete collection of Disney Animated Classics at its heart, you can also watch Pixar favourites from over the years, sure to reignite the unwinnable argument of which Toy Story film is best.

Of course, there is also a fair amount of new originals exclusive to Disney Plus, including a brand new live motion picture of Lady and the Tramp, as well as new TV series like the long-anticipated The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical Series – a Trusted Reviews favourite, obviously.

On top of Disney magic, Disney Plus has also taken content from Fox and National Geographic under its wing, so if Disney Classics really aren’t for you, there’s some solid documentaries like Free Solo to have a gander at.

With seven days to really get to grips with Disney Plus and whether it’s your cup of tea, that’s plenty of time to decide whether or not you’d like to carry on and subscribe to the service. Otherwise, you’ll just get seven solid days of binge-watching all the antics of Springfield – so it’s a win-win either way.

Disney+ offer Disney+ (7-day free trial) Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…