Sony’s 10/10 WF-1000XB noise cancelling earbuds are finally under £100

For the first time ever, the Sony WF-1000XB true wireless earbuds have slipped below the £100 mark.

One of the first attempts to inject proper noise cancellation into a pair of wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XB are a great choice for anyone who’s not fussed about having the latest, feature-packed true wireless, especially at this price.

Dropping from an RRP of £200, the Sony WF-1000XB can now be bought for the first time for under £100, available for just £91.99 via Argos’ eBay store. Don’t be thrown by the mention of eBay however, the earbuds are brand new and haven’t been previously owned.

While they don’t quite reach the new epic heights of the Sony WF-1000XM3s, the Sony WF-1000XB are a worthy choice for those who don’t have a huge amount of disposable income. A pair we were impressed by upon their release, this is a great affordable alternative. Ensuring their audio output is just as strong as their connectivity, the Sony WF-1000XB are a fantastic choice for your first experience of true wireless functionality.

Complete with noise cancellation, the Sony WF-1000XB have a variety of listening modes, able to either manually change yourself or switch on its adaptive controls for automatic shifts dependent on what you’re doing. All of this has to be controlled via your smartphone with the Headphone Connect app, which may feel like a setback considering more recent true wireless models allow you to tap the exterior of your headphone to manage volume and other features.

Still, with the Sony WF-1000XB you can switch between having the full immersive noise cancellation experience, a mid-way point that allows some ambient noise or voices in, or no noise cancellation at all. Adaptive Sound Control can then shift between the likes of Staying, Walking, Running and Transport, allowing you to hear colleagues when you’re sat at your desk or traffic when out and about. For Transport, drown out the screechy tube and noisy commuters no problem.

Holding three hours of charge, you get a total of nine hours of playback with six hours held in the charging case itself. They also promise a comfortable, secure fit with two options for tip size.

Dropping down to well below £100, pick up the Sony WF-1000XB from the Argos store via eBay for £91.99 and get a 12 month guarantee with this clearance item too.

Sony WF-1000XB True Wireless Deal Sony WF-1000XB Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Black Sony's first voyage into noise cancellation in a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XB offer strong connection, a variety of noise cancelling modes for different situations and up to 9 hours of playback. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…