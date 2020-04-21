ShopTo is letting you back order Ring Fit Adventure stock

Be one of the first to get Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch when it comes back in stock with this ShopTo listing.

You’ll be hard pressed to find Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure anywhere online. Much like the console the game’s available on, Ring Fit Adventure is sold out everywhere with prices soaring from third party Amazon sellers and second-hand eBay listings.

However, all is not lost with ShopTo offering customers the option to order now and receive as soon as it comes back in stock. Able to purchase the back order at a rate of £69.85, this might be your best chance of guaranteeing getting your hands on Ring Fit Adventure when retailer stock is replenished.

Everybody and their mother had a go on Wii Sports back in the day. Now we’re in the age of the Nintendo Switch however, the focus has most definitely shifted to Ring Fit Adventure, the latest game from Nintendo that aims to get your pulse racing whilst putting you through your paces – all in a way that is, miraculously, quite enjoyable. Who knew exercise could be fun?

Whether you’re trying to find the motivation to get moving, or seeking out a way to keeps the kids active during lockdown, Ring Fit Adventure is definitely the answer, taking you through an all-new, absorbing world that sees you having to carry out different exercises in order to level up and defeat the evil body-builder Dragaux. It definitely seems believable – we’ve all seen the types in the gym, right?

Bundled with the all-new Ring-Con peripheral and a leg strap, the game does a great job of targeting your core and leg muscles, but if you’ve only got a short amount of time for a workout, then you can dive straight in to a range of mini-games for those quick-bursts of energy.

Available to back order now from ShopTo for £69.85, be one of the first to enjoy an exhausting but fun game of Ring Fit Adventure when it comes back in stock.

