Shave £100 off the 5-star LG CX OLED TV with this Christmas deal

Listen up, you’ve had a pretty rough year and you deserve to buy yourself a nice Christmas present. How does a nice 4K LG OLED C-Series television sound?

You can bag this 55-inch telly, given a rare five-star rating from Trusted Reviews earlier this year, for £100 off the asking price thanks to the Curry’s PC World eBay store.

If you snag the offer you’ll be able to get the set for £1,299, but there’s a limited quantity available, so you might want to act soon. It’s free delivery with 30-day returns on offer.

DEAL: Get £100 off the LG OLED55CX at eBay

So what are you getting for your considerable outlay on the LG OLED55CX? Well there’s Dolby Vision HDR, a full 4K resolution and HDMI 2.1 support. There’s also Nvidia’s G-Sync tech for you gamers out there.

Our reviewer called it a decent upgrade on the 2019 C9 model thanks to the added customisations. Kob Monney said it offered excellent upscaling, picture quality and plenty of smart features.

He wrote: “The CX is another superb OLED TV from LG boasting excellent 4K images, improved upscaling/motion and gaming abilities, all for less than the C9 was when it went on sale. It’s not the huge leap over the C9, but this is an outstanding effort from LG and the added customisations are welcome. The only major blot is the continuing lack of some UK catch-up TV apps.”

Given many of us are using some kind of streaming stick or set-top box, the absence of some smart apps might not be a major problem for many viewers.

So, if you didn’t bag a television during the Black Friday sales and are ready to upgrade to life in Ultra HD, this is a brilliant set, providing all of the latest features, without really braking the bank. Come on in, the water’s warm…