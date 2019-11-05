Save over a whopping £400 on this 65-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Right now you can pick up the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 4K Ultra HD TV for just £674.10 from eBay with the code PRISTINE — that’s a £424.90 price drop until the deal expires at midnight on November 6th.

The curved smart TV usually retails for £1,099 but eBay has slashed the price to just £749 ahead of Christmas. For a limited time, you can enter the code PRISTINE at the checkout to get an additional £74.90 off and grab yourself a really nice bargain before the Black Friday rush hits.

Samsung RU7300 65-inch Deal — Today Only Samsung RU7300 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV — Use code PRISTINE For a limited time only, you save save a staggering £424.90 on this slick, 65-inch curved 4K TV from Samsung. You'll want to be quick though, deals like this don't last too long in the eBay sale.

This 65-inch Samsung set is sure to impress this Christmas. At 65-inches, it’s the biggest Samsung offers in this model, making it ideal for everything from streaming holiday movies by the fireplace to hosting immersive game nights with friends and family.

The 4K HDR display is stunning and — with Ultra HD resolutions now supported by everything from Netflix and Amazon to the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro — the key to unlocking amazing definition and clarity from your favourite films and games.

The curved shape really adds to this experience, designed to match and enhance the way that we perceive depth, though this is helped along by the Auto Depth Enhancer which adjusts multi-layer contrast levels to make images appear even more realistic.

The smart TV comes with a sleek slim design, Amazon Alexa support and UHD Dimming to improve tone, brightness and sharpness in the darkest and brightest elements of the image, offering better shadow detail and more accurate colour.

If you’re looking to save £424.90 on this fantastic smart TV and perfect Christmas present, you’ll need to act fast. The Samsung RU7300 is only on sale with code PRISTINE until midnight November 6th.

