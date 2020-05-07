Pay just £30 a month, with absolutely no upfront costs for this Grade A refurbished iPhone XR, packed with a whopping 22GB data allowance.

When it comes to getting your hands on Apple gadgets, one of the best ways to save money is by picking up a certified refurbished model, making this iPhone XR a real steal from Mobiles.co.uk. Listed as a Grade A refurbishment too, you can expect this iPhone XR to work and look like new.

Coming loaded on a Vodafone tariff, enjoy 22GB of data alongside unlimited minutes and texts for just £30 a month and no upfront costs to speak of. Act fast though – the White 64GB variant of the iPhone XR is the last in stock at this price.

In 2020, over a year and a half after the iPhone XR was unveiled, this handset remains to be a great smartphone to get your hands on, not least because the similarities between the XR and the more recent iPhone 11 are almost uncanny. Of course, there are key differences that see the iPhone 11 offering an upgraded experience, but for some it may be too minuscule to be deemed worth forking out more cash.

Like the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR offers a near edge-to-edge experience with its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, giving Apple users a go-between option other than the 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch options of the XS and XS Max (or 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max). The XR’s display also showcases Apple’s ‘like it or loathe it’ notch, where you’ll find its Face ID sensor, as well as the XR’s front selfie camera.

In terms of its rear camera set-up, the iPhone XR is a sensor short of the iPhone 11 experience. With that said, it still takes some wonderful, punchy pictures with just the 12MP f/1.8 aperture lens at work, with Portrait Mode present on both its rear and front-facing cameras. Of course, without at least a dual lens set-up, there isn’t as much room for 3D mapping, however, in good lighting, the iPhone XR can capture some decent portrait snaps. Outside of that, with Smart HDR and normal shooting, pictures come out sharp, authentic and with lots to be excited about.

In terms of power, we found the iPhone XR to be the optimal performer of its family of flagships, powered by the A12 Bionic chipset with an impressive battery life, alongside a fluid overall performance.

The most popular of Apple’s 2018 line-up, the iPhone XR still stands up as a great option for your next smartphone upgrade. Loaded with 22GB of data in this Vodafone plan at just £30 a month, there’s no question this particular offer is one of the best value iPhone XR contracts out there.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…