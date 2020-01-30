The Samsung Galaxy A90 has just received a massive £270 price cut. You won’t find a cheaper 5G phone anywhere else, so here’s how to get your hands on it.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 has been cut down to just £399 from it’s initial launch price of £669, making it the cheapest 5G phone you can get your hands on. But 5G is far from the only reason to recommend this premium smartphone, which also boasts a 4500mAh battery, a 6.7-inch screen, and a triple camera.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Deal Samsung Galaxy A90 5G SIM-Free One of the cheapest 5G-ready handsets you can buy outright, enjoy its stunning 6.7-icnh AMOLED display, impressive battery life and decent camera.

We awarded the Galaxy A90 an 8 out of 10 rating thanks to its excellent AMOLED screen, solid battery life, good camera, and its speedy 5G connectivity (which we praised for its excellent value even before this swingeing price cut).

The screen was a highlight for its immersive 6.7-inch size and well as its crisp Full HD+ resolution; images and video content look vibrant and alive on this gorgeous screen.

You’ll need a strong battery to cope with the demands of 5G, and fortunately the A90 delivers on this as well, with a 4500mAh battery that reliably saw us through the day.

The triple camera set-up is comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Not only does it sound good on paper, we found this to be a very capable camera in real life too, producing sharp images with a good level of contrast (though some results can veer towards being a touch over-processed).

We had very few reservations about this phone, one being that the design is a little bland and the other being that 5G coverage was limited at the time of release. (Check out our informative guide to 5G in the UK to see what your network’s coverage is like.)

You won’t want to pass up the chance to hitch yourself the 5G trend early with a fantastic value handset that ticks all the right boxes thanks to its excellent screen, enduring battery, and quality camera. You won’t find any 5G phone for a better price.

