The Roku Express Streaming Media Player has been reduced by £10 in the wake of the Roku Channel launch.

Watch the brand new Roku Channel by purchasing yourself a Roku Express streaming stick, now down in price thanks to this Currys PC World deal.

Usually setting you back £29.99, the Roku Express can now be yours for just £19.99, allowing you to plug in, sit back, relax, and binge from a number of services all in one place.

Not too dissimilar from a Fire TV Stick, the Roku Express sits as a more affordable options with perhaps a little less Prime Video shoved in your face if you’re really not into devices plugging their own agenda. That said, you can still access the likes of Prime Video, as well as other firm streaming favourites like Netflix and Now TV. Disney Plus was also recently added to Roku’s list of supported services.

Alongside the aforementioned paid-for streaming services, the Roku Express is also compatibly with beloved freebies including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and other on demand services, too. By having all of your favourite services in one place, the Roku Express offers a far more streamlined way for you to watch your favourite shows and movies.

All you need to get the ball rolling in your living room is a TV with a free HDMI slot. If not, you can always link up the Roku Express to a laptop or PC.

Much like the Fire TV Stick, you can also control what you watch on Roku with your voice. All you have to do is download the app to your smartphone to benefit from this feature.

Of course, with the launch of the Roku Channel, Roku Express users can make the most of 10,000 titles for free, with a Kids & Family section ideal for anyone juggling home schooling right now or planning to settle down in front of the TV this Easter Weekend.

Smart-ify your TV with the Roku Express Streaming Media Player and make the most of a ton of free content streamed straight to your TV, all for the small price one-off price of £19.99.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

