PS4 Games Sale: Classic titles from Uncharted to Borderlands for £8 each

Over on AO’s eBay storefront, the retailer’s having a sale of several top-tier PS4 games, with each title going for just £8 while stocks last.

There’s a total of five games included in the sale: Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Borderlands 3, Gran Turismo Sport and The Division 2. Each one of these games is work picking up if you haven’t already played them, and at just £8 each they’re arguably the perfect stocking fillers for any PS4 gamers out there.

PS4 Games Sale – £8 each: Uncharted 4 | Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection | Borderlands 3 | Gran Turismo Sport | The Division 2

Starting with the two highlights of the bunch, Uncharted 4 and The Nathan Drake Collection, these are essential buys for any Sony fan out there. Taking inspiration from the Indiana Jones franchise and injecting it with the same level of storytelling finesse that Naughty Dog is known for, the Uncharted games are an adrenaline rush that’ll take you around the world in search of mysterious and ancient treasure.

For something a bit more light hearted, Borderlands 3 is a great shout if you feel that modern shooters take themselves a bit too seriously. With literally thousands of weapons and upgrades to find, Borderlands 3 is a looter shooter at heart, but its cartoon aeshetic and juvenile humour give it a unique identity that’s hard to find elsewhere.

On the other hand, if you feel that there’s nothing wrong with the gritty aesthetic followed by most modern-shooters, then The Division 2 is probably a better bet. Moving away from the original game’s New York setting, this sequel shifts the action to Washington DC, as you explore the now run-down capital in an attempt to bring back some semblance of order.

Of course, for anyone who’d rather just kick back on the couch and indulge in a true to life driving simulator, then Gran Turismo Sport has you covered. Making use of the PS4’s hardware, the series gets a slick graphical upgrade over previous entries, and brings back the same frenetic energy that has made the GT series so popular.

Stock is already low for some of these games, so there’s no telling when the offer will be around until. If you’ve been on the lookout for some sweet gaming stocking fillers, then these offers are hard to beat.

