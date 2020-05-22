Philips OLED TV Sale: Save nearly £160 on this 55-inch Ambilight set

Get a further saving on the already reduced Philips Ambilight 55-inch TV with the eBay discount code PRODUCT5.

Buy the Philips Ambilight 55-inch TV for below the £1000 mark in this fantastic double discount via Currys PC World’s eBay shop.

Usually retailing at £1099, Currys PC World have already reduced this stunning Philips Ambilight TV to just £989. However, by making use of the discount code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, you can bring the TV down to an even lower price of only £939.55, saving a grand total of £159.45.

A masterpiece of a TV, this Philips Ambilight TV offers a truly immersive visual experience from its screen to the very feature donned in its name. Showcasing one of the stunning OLED panels, colours are punchy and truly pop against the true inky black of the screen, offering authentic, constantly adapting colours with vibrance shining through, even in the shadows. Partnered with the Philips P5 processor, the OLED screen also delivers exceptionally fluid motion on screen, as well as fine-tuning depth and natural skin tones.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos built-in, you can expect compatible HDR content to be delivered in a way that looks and sounds astoundingly real, offering TV and film at a cinematic level, letting you watch content as it was meant to be seen.

Of course, the other standout feature of this Philips TV set-up, other than the gorgeous OLED panel, is Ambilight. With LEDs running along the sides and the top of your TV, these intelligent bulbs adapt to what you’re watching on screen and project colours to fit in with the colour profile of the scenes. These reflect onto your walls and capture an even more immersive viewing experience with the action taking place on your TV bleeding into the room.

With Alexa built-in, as well as an easy to use smart TV interface, you can get straight to what you want to watch in seconds with this 55-inch Philips Ambilight TV, just by using your voice.

Now down to £939.55 when using the discount code PRODUCT5, save nearly £160 on the fantastic 55-inch Philips Ambilight TV while the deal’s still available.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

