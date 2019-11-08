Philips Hue Deal: Get smart with this Starter Kit bundle for under £120

We’ve got a corker of a deal here on a Philips Hue Starter Kit. Get the bundle for just £118.58. Philips Hue is a smart lighting favourite and we don’t know how long it’ll be at this low price so be quick to avoid disappointment.

The Black Friday 2019 deals are closing in fast but Amazon is getting started early with this early November banger. This Philips Hue Starter Kit offer brings the price down over £50 below its RRP to just £118.58.

Best Philips Hue Starter Kit Deal Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Wireless Lighting B22 Bayonet Cap LED Starter Kit This Starter Kit price is down to almost its lowest price ever. It's a cracking price for a bundle which includes three smart lighting bulbs, a dimmer switch and a Hue Bridge to tie it all together.

This stunning price is close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Philips Hue Starter Kit on Amazon. Through 2019, the bundle has cost upwards of £160 so this really is a can’t miss offer.

This Starter Kit really has everything you need to begin modernising your home. The Hue smart bulbs let you control your lighting from your phone.

The app even lets you have the light bulb come on at set times – a great deterrent if you’re on holiday or an easy way to save some energy by dimming the lights as you settle down for the night.

The bulbs themselves are great but – for them to work – you need the Philips Hue Bridge. You usually need to purchase the Hue Bridge separately – an added hassle I’m sure you’d agree. This deal comes with the key item however, meaning you are ready to go with everything you need.

Don’t forget about the dimmer switch either. Whether you’ve left your phone in another room or just don’t want to be using your phone screen into the later hours, the dimmer switch lets you control the smart lighting with a super simple remote control.

You can even place the dimmer switch holder on the wall – upgrading your traditional light switch and adding dimmer functionality if you don’t already have it.

If you are thinking about starting on a smart home setup, or if you haven’t and were just grabbed by this cracking price – then this is the time to jump in. At just £118.58, we don’t know when we’ll see a Philips Hue Starter Kit bundle price like this again. Make sure to pick it up before stock runs out.

