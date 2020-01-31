The 50-inch Philips Ambilight Smart 4K TV has had its price cut to below £400 – making it the perfect steal for a limited time.

A very dreamy TV set-up indeed, you can purchase the 50-inch Philips Ambilight PUS6814/12 for £99.01 less than its RRP.

Philips 50" Ambilight TV Deal PHILIPS Ambilight 50PUS6814/12 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa Featuring HDR support with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, there is also 4K upscaling present here, as well as its standout feature, ambient lighting that syncs up to what's displayed on your screen.

Presenting a stunning LED panel loaded with eight million pixels, the Philips Ambilight PUS6814/12 delivers a breathtaking image, bolstered by the HDR capabilities that ensure an even picture across both bright and darker scenes. The PUS6814/12 has support from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning you can expect clear, rich sound, too.

With its 4K resolution – four times the impact of Full HD – you can also expect crisp visuals with plenty of depth. Native content therefore stuns with the ability to upscale lower grade films and TV shows to be the best they can be with the help of the Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine.

Of course, the feature of which this particular Philips TV is heavily marketed as having is its Ambilight trimmings. With LEDs located across the edges of the TV’s rear panel, this creates a more immersive viewing experience with the LEDs syncing with whatever you’re watching and reflecting the colour palettes to glow onto the wall and, indeed, around the room. The result? Ambient lighting that well and truly builds on the atmosphere happening on your screen.

Other features include an easy-to-use smart interface that brings all your favourite apps to one place on your TV. SAPHI’s operating system can be accessed by tapping one button on your remote, allowing you to start browsing catalogues from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, iPlayer and ITVHub.

Don’t fancy playing around with buttons? The remote control comes with voice control functionality with the help of Amazon’s Alexa AI built-in. Find the channel you want just by using your voice, or switch to a different input to pull up your gaming console. Better still, you can even speak to Alexa via your TV to control other smart home appliances dotted around your digs.

Reduced down by nearly £100, the 50-inch Philips Ambilight PUS6814/12 is a fantastic TV with one of the coolest features out there, and it prevents you from having to fork out on Philips Hue Play Bars to achieve the same effect.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

