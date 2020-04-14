Best OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Deals: For the latest offers and preorder bundles on the new OnePlus 8 phones, you’re in the right place.

Now that we’re a few months into 2020 and we’ve seen the latest handsets from the likes of Samsung and Huawei, it’s time for OnePlus to throw its hat into the ring once more with the sleek, ultra modern OnePlus 8 Pro, and the more affordable but no less formidable OnePlus 8.

So, if you plan on being on the early adopters for either the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro then you’re in luck, as we’ve already done the rounds to find and highlight the best preorder deals out there for both phones. Saving you the hassle of jumping from retailer to retailer in search of the best offer, you can use our simple guide to snag a superb deal that’s right for you. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on the latest offers as they come in.

Related: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Best OnePlus 8 Deals – Where can I preorder the OnePlus 8?

Coming in at a SIM-free price of £599, the OnePlus 8 is certainly more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 7, but it’s packing a load of new tech to justify the upgrade. If you fancy a more powerful version of the OnePlus 8 however, there is a model with 12GB RAM and double the storage for £699.

Pre-order the OnePlus 8 here OnePlus 8 Pre-order the all new OnePlus 8 for less than £600. Or put a bundle together with your choice of accessories and save up to 20%. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

At present, the only way to get your hands on a OnePlus 8 is through OnePlus’ very own online pop-up, meaning that there are no tariffs currently available for the device.

Once network contracts and other SIM-free offers begin to appear, we’ll be updating this page to feature the best of the bunch, so make sure you bookmark this page to avoid missing out.

Related: OnePlus 8 Review

Best OnePlus 8 Pro Deals – Where can I preorder the OnePlus 8 Pro?

As you might expect from a higher-spec, flagship model phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro costs a fair bit more than its standard counterpart. SIM-free, the OnePlus 8 Pro will set you back £799 for the 8GB RAM model, and £899 for the one with 12GB RAM and twice the storage. It’s not iPhone level eye-watering prices, but it’s certainly a lot more than most people can afford with the use of a network contract to space out the costs.

Pre-order the OnePlus 8 Pro here OnePlus 8 Pro Pre-order the OnePlus 8 Pro here for just £799 outright. You can also put together a bundle of your choice and save up to 20% on accessories. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Unfortunately, just like the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro is only available SIM-free at this current point in time. For you lucky few that have the cash to splash, you can now buy the OnePlus 8 Pro at OnePlus’ online pop-up shop.

Of course, the exclusivity to OnePlus’ online store is time sensitive, so you can expect tariffs for the phone to become available within the next few weeks, and we’ll be sure to have the best of them listed on this very page.

Related: OnePlus 8 Pro Review

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…