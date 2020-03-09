The superb value for money Moto G7 Play handset just got even better, now available to buy SIM-free for just £99.95.

Shaving £50 off its already very affordable price tag, the Moto G7 Play just became even cheaper thanks to this swift price drop, courtesy of Argos.

Down from its original RRP of £149 to only £99.95, this 8 out 10 rated smartphone is ideal for those really not fussed on all the bells and whistles of higher end handsets, or for parents looking for a low-cost mobile for their kids.

Taking up the post as the cheapest option of the G7 series, the G7 Play offers a more stripped back experience against its G7, G7 Power and G7 Plus counterparts. Cased in plastic, admittedly it doesn’t feel luxe – but then at this price point, what else would you expect?

Complete with a 5.7-inch LCD display, it offers a resolution you would expect, which is more than capable of doing the job day to day. You can even enjoy unlocking with your fingerprint via a dedicated fingerprint sensor, adorning the Motorola logo, placed comfortably on the back of the handset.

With USB-C connectivity, you’ll also rejoice at the inclusion of the 3.5mm audio jack, which seems like a smart addition considering that if you’re looking to buy an affordable smartphone, you’re more likely to be holding strong to a pair of wired headphones. There’s even a microSD slot to bolster the onboard 32GB of storage.

In our review, we also noted a clean running of Android 9.0 at the time, offering an untouched version of the software that allowed it to cleanly run with no bugs jumping out at us and effecting the efficiency of the handset.

Packing the Snapdragon 632, the 2GB RAM onboard is perhaps a little disappointing. However, once again, at this price it’s hardly damning. You’ll also find a fairly standard 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. With a 3000mAh cell to boot, we found this could see us through at least a day and a half of use.

A great option for those who don’t fancy dropping a ton of cash on their next smartphone, the G7 Play at £99.95 is too good of an offer to miss – particularly if you’re in the market for an inexpensive handset to give to your children.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…