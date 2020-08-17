Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini’s now only £15.95

If you’ve been looking to hop on the smart home trend on the cheap, then now’s the time to do it. The Google Home Mini can be picked up for just £15.95 – making it the most affordable smart speaker around.

With an initial price point of £49.99, the Home Mini’s newly reduced price point makes it an absolute steal. While the speaker has since been superseded by the superior Google Nest Mini, the Home Mini can still get the job done as a nifty little smart assistant.

After all, the Google Assistant tends to offer a more in the way of search results and contextual understanding than Amazon Alexa, and once it’s all hooked up, there’s nothing stopping you from using the Home Mini to control your smart home appliances with just you voice.

Speaking of which, the Google Home Mini is compatible with a plethora of smart home devices including Philips Hue lighting and Nest smart thermostats. Take it from someone who has a Philips Hue ecosystem – you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it.

Even if you’re not into all that fancy stuff, the Google Home Mini can have its uses at a very basic level. For instance, being able to set multiple kitchen timers can be invaluable. The same goes for a quick update on the weather, and if you’ll need to bring an umbrella.

In our review for the Google Home Mini, we surmised: “If you want to take your first step into the world of smart homes, and you want Google Assistant throughout your house, the Google Home Mini is an affordable way of making that happen.”

Of course, that verdict was written back when the Home Mini was a heck of a lot more expensive than it is now. So if you fancy a smart assistant on the cheap – this is the best deal to go for, by far.

