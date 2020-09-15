Ready to take your fitness game to the next level? The Trusted Reviews Recommended Huawei Watch GT 2e is now available for just £118.99 – down from £159.

The deal is available as part of eBay’s 15% off sale which is now on until Friday, letting you get a hefty chunk off your next purchase when you use the code PERKS15 at the checkout.

Huawei Watch Deal Huawei Watch GT 2e Take your fitness game to a whole new level with the Huawei Watch GT 2e, offering a ton of features including built-in GPS and SpO2 tracking for just £118.99. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Even if the most ardent gym goers struggle with motivation from time to time. One of the best ways to keep yourself on track is with a dedicated smartwatch or fitness tracker, and with the Honor Watch GT 2e you get the best of both.

Designed to look like a modern smartwatch, the GT 2e still has fitness and health at its core. You can tell as much from the included sports watch strap, which features breathing holes to let the air get to your wrist during a workout, and allow the watch to feel more comfortable when it’s worn.

If your main form of exercise is outdoor running then the GT 2e has you covered. With a built-in GPS tracker, you can leave your smartphone at home and even download music directly to the watch’s onboard storage. There’s also an SpO2 tracker to keep an eye on your blood oxygen levels.

If running just isn’t your style then no worries, there’s dozens of other exercises that the GT 2e is ready to track, including weightlifting, parkour, rock climbing or even skateboarding.

In our review for the Huawei Watch GT 2e, we detailed: “It does offer big features that you’d usually pay more money for. Take the same £160, and you’re looking at the likes of the Fitbit Versa Lite edition or something like the Garmin Forerunner 45s. You’d have to pay £40 more for the Apple’s cheapest smartwatch, the Watch Series 3.”

Huawei Watch Deal Huawei Watch GT 2e Take your fitness game to a whole new level with the Huawei Watch GT 2e, offering a ton of features including built-in GPS and SpO2 tracking for just £118.99. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

With the discounted price now being significantly lower than the original RRP, the GT 2e is a far better shout as an affordable wearable for Android users. Heck, at £118.99, the GT 2e is now even cheaper than the new Fitbit Charge 4.

So if you’re serious about making some positive changes to your health and wellbeing, why not snap up this amazing deal while it’s still available? Just remember to use the code PERKS15 at the checkout.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…