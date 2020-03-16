LG TV Deal: Save over £300 on this 2019 4K set

There’s been a huge £300 price slash on this LG 50-inch 7500PLA 4K UHD Smart TV.

After an affordable TV set-up? Look no further than the LG 50-inch 7500PLA 4K UHD Smart TV, now with a chunky £300 saving off its RRP.

Bagging it for nearly half its price, at this size, this is a true TV bargain, seeing the LG smart TV fall from £699.99 to just £365 on Amazon.

Featured in LG’s range of basic, affordable TVs, this set-up still packs a punch both visually and in its user interface, offering a seamless experience from edge to edge and episode to episode as we binge through Netflix.

Boasting a 4K resolution, this promises four times the resolution of HD, with more pixels bringing you a brilliant picture full of clarity and colour. Powered by its Quad Core Processor, you can expect a smooth output that also promises “dynamic colour and contrast”. The Quad Core also provides upscaling for lower grade content to make it appear as visually stunning as 4K.

With Colour Accuracy to boot, you can enjoy authentic, bold colours that feel both natural and vivid. Sound will also help to paint a picture with all your senses appealed to using DTS Virtual: X, which builds on sound to create a truly immersive LG experience.

Better still, this TV set-up includes LG’s fantastic webOS, which ensures what you want to watch is at the heart of your experience right from the offset when switching the TV on. webOS learns to better understand your tastes and collates things you actually want to watch, also bringing together your favourite apps like Netflix and Now TV.

You can even control your TV using your voice with Alexa built-in, able to speak into the LG Magic remote to take you straight to what you want to watch. This also means you can connect your TV to your other smart home appliances to control your gadgets.

A fantastic and affordable addition to your entertainment set-up, save 48% on the LG 55-inch 7500PLA 4K UHD Smart TV and buy for just £365.

