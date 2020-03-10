Keep track of this 22% saving on the Huawei Watch GT 2

Save over £40 on the Huawei Watch GT 2 fitness tracker and smartwatch.

Usually retailing at £199.99, the Huawei Watch GT 2 has dropped down to £155.06, making this a great time to buy the 8 out 10 rated smartwatch.

Although not the cheapest price its ever been, this is still a fantastic saving for anyone looking to get more active and track their progress, reduced by 22% with a ton of features that are sure to help give you the boost of motivation you need to get moving.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 certainly impressed us when we put it through its paces, commending everything from its affordability to its fitness tracking features; its beast of a battery and good looking design.

With this particular 46mm Sunset Orange iteration, the circular design comes with a silicone orange sports strap with its clock-face enjoying an amalgamation of traditional style with digital innovation.

The AMOLED display truly stuns with punchy colours and sharp details, adopting a 3D glass screen to give the effect of real clockwork components at work. This glass also claims to be incredibly durable with resistance to both dust and water, able to take to the depths when tracking your swim.

In terms of its bounty of features, the Huawei Watch GT 2 most certainly has plenty with the TruSeen real-time heart rate monitor working tirelessly to collate precise data on each and every workout you do.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 wearable can track a range of activities, from indoors to taking you outside, ranging from the cross trainer to swimming to running and cycling. From here it’ll be able to inform you of calories burned, distance, pace and more with its built-in GPS able to map out exactly where you’ve been, too.

Loaded with Huawei’s very own chipset, the Kirin A1, this feels like the very heart of your fitness tracker, able to use power saving technology in order to ensure your watch goes the distance and lasts through your wearer behaviours. Able to keep going for up to two weeks, we found this to be true.

Able to store music for when you’re on the move with its 4GB of storage, you can also utilise other smartwatch features like checking incoming notifications, though you’ll have to whip out your phone if you want to respond.

Down by 22%, pick up the Huawei Watch GT 2 for just £155.06 now and get ready, set, go…

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…