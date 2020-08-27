Pick up the JVC LT-55CF890 for just £350.55 today to save over £129 on this 55-inch smart TV with built-in Amazon Fire TV.

The 4K TV is already reduced by a massive £110 in Currys PC World’s ongoing sale, but you can take an extra 5% chunk off this number when you enter code PRODUCT5 on the retailer’s eBay page.

The LT-55CF890 would usually set you back £479.99, meaning you’re getting a fantastic deal when you nab this TV for just £350.55. Not only are you getting a stunning 4K display, but you’ll also receive access to Amazon’s Fire TV features without paying out for a streaming stick.

Fire TV pairs perfectly with Prime Video, allowing Amazon users to make the most of their subscriptions with the Fire interface. Fire TV puts all of your streaming and on-demand services in one place, meaning you won’t struggle to access Netflix, YouTube, Discovery, BBC iPlayer and more.

The LT-55CF890 features 4K resolution along with HDR for bright and detailed images with deep, vivid colours. Meanwhile, the device’s four HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure easy connectivity to games consoles and more.

The TV also includes support for the Amazon Alexa smart assistant, meaning you can use voice commands to do anything from changing the channel and asking for weather updates, to keeping up to date on sports scores and even controlling other smart devices, including smart lights and thermostats.

Save a huge 25% on the 55-inch JVC LT-55CF890 4K TV and Amazon Fire TV today by visiting Currys PC World’s eBay store and entering PRODUCT5 at checkout.

