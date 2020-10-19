It’s your last chance to get a double discount on the iPhone 11

Ahead of the iPhone 12 launch, Currys PC World has already docked the price of the iPhone 11 but if you use the code PRODUCT5, you can bring the price down even further to just £569.05.

The code is only available until tomorrow, October 20th, at which point the price will jump back up to £599. If you’ve had your sights set on nabbing an iPhone 11 on the cheap, this is probably the best offer we’ll see for the phone until Black Friday rolls around.

Deal: iPhone 11 for just £569.05 with the code PRODUCT5

It makes complete sense that the iPhone 11 would receive a substantial price drop ahead of the iPhone 12’s release, but there’s still something amiss about it – probably down to how well the phone has maintained its ‘premium’ status since its 2019 launch.

While its only real competitor is the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 still stands out as having one of the best camera set-ups of any modern smartphone. The phone packs an f/1.8 12-megapixel main sensor alongside an f/2.4 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor which can take some jaw-dropping shots and even film in 4K at 60 fps. Simply put, if you want a smartphone for content creation, look no further than the iPhone 11.

Thanks to the recent iOS 14 update, the iPhone 11’s interface is now more customisable than ever. Taking a leaf out of Android’s book of tricks, users can now implement widgets on the iPhone 11 homepage for an experience that better matches your personality by giving preference to your favourite apps.

As a Trusted Reviews recommended product with a 4.5-star rating, we could rave on about the iPhone 11 for quite some time, but to save you from such an onslaught, here’s the verdict from our iPhone 11 review:

“A great phone, the iPhone 11 is the default Apple flagship for the next year and it’s worthy of that crown. An excellent camera and strong battery life make this is an easy choice.”

If you’re sold on having the iPhone 11 as your next smartphone upgrade, just be sure to use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout to enjoy the available discount.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

