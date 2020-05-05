Sign up to this O2 iPhone SE contract deal and pay just £25.50 a month for 60GB of data, with absolutely no upfront cost to worry about.

With up to £204 in cashback to claim, this 60GB tariff from O2 for the brand new iPhone SE falls from £34 a month to just £25.50 a month, loaded with unlimited minutes and texts to boot.

With no upfront cost to speak of either, you’ll be able to claim cashback on the specific billing months outlined and achieve the fantastic rate of £25.50 a month. Considering that the iPhone SE just hit the market, and that juicy 60GB of data allowance, this deal isn’t too shabby at all.

Don’t be fooled by its name, the iPhone SE is actually Apple’s latest smartphone, though you won’t be wrong in thinking it doesn’t exactly look like a new iPhone, nor does it have an entirely unique name.

The second iteration of Apple’s attempt at a proper affordable smartphone, the new iPhone SE has ended up being one of our favourite smartphones of 2020 so far. Offering a 4.7-inch display, the iPhone SE throws it back to a design first introduced with the iPhone 6, with a heavy forehead and chin bezel, where you’ll find the Touch ID equipped home button, and a glassy back to finish.

Other similar features to the iPhone 8 include its IP67 water resistance rating, alongside a lack of a 3.5mm audio jack for your wired headphones (RIP wired music).

Compact in design, then, the iPhone SE is certainly a blessing for those begrudging the ever-expanding screens of current flagships. Better still, if you’re looking for a worthy upgrade from your iPhone 8 or earlier, this certainly ticks a lot of boxes, especially when you consider what’s at work beneath the hood.

Loaded with the very same A13 Bionic chipset that features in Apple’s current iPhone 11 flagship family, the iPhone SE, whilst far more affordable, performs like a Apple’s top-tier iPhone. Although packing a single sensor 12MP lens with f/1.8 aperture, then, it can still take some cracking snaps, which comes down to the impressive processing of the chip itself. This means, in good lighting conditions, the iPhone SE is on par with the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and other top shelf smartphones on the market right now. Even without a dual sensor package, the iPhone SE still comes equipped with Portrait Mode for those top tier Instagram shots.

A great handset, especially for those looking to cut costs and forgo a handset that causes a repetitive strain injury with its sheer size, the iPhone SE is one of the best options out there, especially when loaded with 60GB of data in this impeccably priced O2 plan.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…