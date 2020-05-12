iPad Pro Price Crash: Save a massive £130 on Apple’s high-end tablet

Pick up the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, loaded with 256GB of storage in Space Grey for only £949.

Slipping below the £1000 mark, Apple’s top-spec tablet has now had a whole £130 chunk taken off its original price of £1079, bringing it down to just £949 in this juicy Currys PC World discount.

Of course, as is the case with any Apple products purchased since the launch of Apple TV Plus, customers who buy the iPad Pro can also benefit from a free one-year subscription of Apple’s new streaming service.

When it comes to Apple TV Plus, you’ll want to give the new streaming service a whirl on the 2018 iPad Pro’s gorgeous 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, offering an almost edge-to-edge experience with Apple’s home button vetoed in favour of FaceID and better utilisation of the iPad’s size with an even fuller screen.

Other shifts in design call for flatter edges instead of the curves we’d come to expect from Apple, with rounded corners and the antenna sitting top and bottom on the back of the tablet, all which brought us to a conclusion that “Apple is still the best when it comes to industrial design” when we reviewed the tablet.

In terms of the screen itself, the 2018 iPad offers ProMotion technology, which sees the iPad able to automatically change between a 24Hz refresh rate and the flashy 120Hz refresh rate. It does this depending on the task you’re doing, offering more fluid, seamless scrolling and better accuracy and response when drawing with the Apple Pencil 2.

Of course, with such a large, spectacular screen, you can make the most of Apple’s new iPadOS software, focusing on multi-tasking and offering a more versatile way in which to use your tablet and get to work.

Powered by the impressive A12X Bionic chipset, we found the sheer performance of the 2018 iPad Pro to be one of the best of any tablet we’ve reviewed before. With this quite of performance, you can expect to carry out heavy-duty media editing tasks with ease and hurtle full throttle through intense gaming sessions without so much as a judder of lag.

The 2018 iPad Pro can essentially be a replacement for your laptop, offering portability with its shape and size, as well as Smart Keyboard compatibility when you need to get typing.

With a £130 price cut, now is the time to purchase the hefty 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro for only £949.

