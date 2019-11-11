iPad 9.7 Deal: Get £30 off and receive a free case to boot

You can get money off on the 9.7-inch 2018 iPad to the tune of £30, along with a free iPad case for your troubles.

This is a cracking new deal from Currys PC World. Not only is the 2018 iPad reduced to just £289, a saving of £30 off its £319 RRP, you can also protect your new gadget for free. To claim a free iPad case, simply pick a design, add it to your basket and enter the code FREECASE at the checkout. Since an iPad case would normally cost around £10 or more, this freebie certainly sweetens the offer, making for one of the best early Apple Black Friday deals.

Amazing iPad 9.7" Deal 9.7" iPad (2018) – 32 GB, Space Grey (includes free case) Not only are you saving a swift £30 on a brand new iPad 9.7", but Currys PC World is also throwing in a free iPad case for good measure, getting you even more bang for your buck.

You’ll even get a year’s free subscription to Apple TV Plus, the company’s brand new streaming service. Launched just at the start of this month, it’s too early to say for sure just how the service will fare in such a competitive environment, but we do know that Apple has a ton of exclusive shows with high-profile stars currently in the works.

The 2018 iPad is perhaps the best value tablet in Apple’s line-up. While it’s less expensive than some models on the market, it doesn’t lack for power. In fact, the 2018 iPad’s A10 processor is so powerful that in our review we jokingly called the gadget, ‘the iPad Pro Mini”.

In that review the 2018 iPad received a full five star score, which should hopefully convince you of its quality. Apple hasn’t reinvented the wheel here, and the 2018 iPad looks very similar to previous models. However, with a thin, light design, an excellent battery life and a speedy processor not prone to lag, this tablet ticks all the boxes.

While it makes an excellent casual tablet, Apple presented the 2018 iPad as an alternative to a laptop, and it honestly still holds up fairly well in this regard. With the iOS 11 interface, it’s much easier to switch between apps, and the iPad even supports the Apple pencil, an accessory that makes it great for drawing or other graphics work. It should be noted however, that if you’re going to use an iPad instead of a laptop, you’ll probably need to buy a Bluetooth keyboard.

The iPad 2018 is generally superb, so if you’re looking for an affordable tablet you really can’t go wrong with this deal. A nice discount and plenty of extras thrown in make this a very tempting offer. Just remember to use the code FREECASE to nab your freebie at the checkout.

