Hit those New Year’s resolutions with this incredible Fitbit Versa 3 deal

If you’re looking to shake up your fitness routine for the New Year, then this superb £40 saving on the Fitbit Versa 3 should be your first port of call.

Now going for just £159 (down from £199), this is the same deal that was available briefly during Boxing Day and Cyber Monday, so if you happened to miss out on those occasions, this is the perfect time to remedy that.

Deal: Fitbit Versa 3 fitness tracker for just £159 (was £199)

When it comes to exercise, particularly if you’ve been out of the loop for some time, the hardest part is just knowing where to start. To that end, a dedicated fitness tracker can be a huge help in not only giving you constant motivation to get up and achieve your goals, but in also providing guided workouts to get the ball rolling.

As it so happens, the Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the most featured packed fitness trackers/smartwatches in its price bracket, making the new discounted rate all the more tempting.

Alongside the guided workouts and meditations offered via the Fitbit Premium service (a three-month free trial is included with the device), you can also play music directly from the Versa 3, meaning that you can leave your phone at home.

There’s even GPS tracking this time around (a feature that was sorely lacking on the Fitbit Versa 2), so you can see how you performed on your route post-workout and understand which parts are giving you the most trouble.

As a bit of icing on top, the Fitbit Versa 3 also boasts a 6-day battery life, something that I’ve found to be true in my current ongoing testing of the device.

Deal: Fitbit Versa 3 fitness tracker for just £159 (was £199)

The only major downside to the Versa 3 is that if you want to keep Fitbit Premium’s best features going after the free trial ends, then it’ll cost you £7.99 a month. Between everything that’s offered, Fitbit Premium does offer decent value for money, but it’s an extra cost to consider before you pick up the Versa 3.

Still, at its lowest price yet the Fitbit Versa 3 is arguably one of the best fitness trackers you can buy under £200, and one that’ll make the effort of achieving your New Year’s resolutions a heck of a lot more manageable.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.