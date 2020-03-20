ShopTo holds strong as the cheapest retailer to purchase an instant download copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Really, the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – the first Animal Crossing title to make its way to the Switch consoles – has come at the perfect time and is now available to purchase and play today.

As you can imagine, the Trusted Reviews family is pretty excited to sink into their sofa with their Switch and begin their island voyage. Join in with all the scavenging fun and purchase an instant download copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for just £39.85 here, £10.14 off its full price of £49.99.

Tom Nook is up to his old tricks again with his enticing Desert Island Package, giving you the chance to wash up with the waves and help to build a brand new civilisation.

Offering the idyllic landscapes of your very own island, you can help to bring new residents to the shores, assist in setting up their digs and making them feel at home.

From expanding and upgrading your own household to helping shape civilisation as a whole, this latest instalment of the social stimulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, quite literally broadens your horizons with new features like shaping the foundations around you – such as making actual waterfalls – rather than just your home.

Things like furniture also come with less limitations, allowing you to decorate inside and outside as you please, as well as when shaping your very own avatar. No longer limited to gender specific styles, the possibilities are endless, lending to a more forward-thinking gender neutral standpoint.

Receiving a glowing review with a 10 out of 10 rating from our very own Games Writer, Jade King wrote, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game I’ve played this year, and immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here.”

Bag your own copy without need to leave the house with this instant download digital copy from ShopTo, down to £39.85 right now.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

