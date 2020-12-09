Google Nest Mini speaker is under half-price, get Google Assistant on the cheap

The Google Nest Mini continues to be a great way to start your smart home journey, with the Google Assistant also providing voice-controlled music and helpful information.

If you’re yet to grab a Google Nest Mini, or if you’re seeking further smart speakers to create a multi-room set-up, now’s a good time to do it on the cheap.

Via its eBay store, Currys PC World is offering a second-generation Google Nest Mini speaker for less than half price, with delivery pledged before Christmas.

DEAL: Get the Google Nest Mini for under half price at eBay

The Coral-coloured Google Nest Mini is available for just £24, which is a 51% saving on the £49 asking price. The second-generation Mini offers better sound with 2x stronger bass and improved voice recognition for those Google Assistant requests. The Google Nest Mini speaker supports multiple voice profiles, meaning everyone in the household will be able to access content from their own accounts, be it their calendar appointments, personalised news, or music playlists.

Our review gave the smart speaker four stars from a possible five and praised the new wall mount options, the simple touch controls and the improved bass.

Our reviewer wrote: “A slight improvement over the original speaker, the Google Nest Mini is a gentle evolution. We love the new wall-mount option, giving you more options of where to place the smart speaker, but the new touch controls are only of minor use.

DEAL: Get the Google Nest Mini for under half price at eBay

“Improved bass response makes this speaker sound better than the original Google Home Mini but it’s still not ideal for listening to music and this is very much a smart speaker first. If you’ve got the original Mini there’s little to warrant you upgrading here; for new customers, this is the best small Google Assistant speaker.”